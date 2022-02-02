AMBER TWP. — Mason County Central's bowling teams swept Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference match Wednesday afternoon at Spartan West in Amber Township.
The Spartans' girls team defeated Ravenna, 26-4. The boys team won, 22-8.
Gretchen Linenfelser led the Spartans as she bowled a series of 222 with games of 118 and 104. Haley Story had a 197 series that included a 107 game.
The boys team was led by Riley Priemer. he bowled a 328 series with games of 177 and 151. Sam Johnson had games of 177 and 141 for a 318 series. Kurtis Basler had a 312 series as he bowled games of 177 and 135.