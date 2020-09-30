PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Mason County Central saw its boys team as well as an individual in the girls race take home first place on Tuesday in the Kelder Poured Walls Invite hosted at the Mason County Fairgrounds in Pere Marquette Township.
The Spartans took home first place in the boys race with a total of 43 points, edging out White Cloud by three points and Ludington by five.
“We came into today and thought we could have our best race of the three we’ve had this year at the fairground,” said Spartan head coach Ed Sanders. “Our top five finished in a 46-second grouping which might be one of the closest groupings I’ve had in my time coaching.”
Gavin Shirey and Spencer Johnson led the team with fifth and sixth place finishes while Jay Danielson finished in ninth and Gage Tyron came in 12th.
Ludington’s Craig Fuller took second place by just over a second to lead the Orioles, as Evan Bennett and Andrew Talsma came in with top 10 finishes at seventh and 10th, respectively.
Manistee was paced by freshman Abdul Ghennewa with a 14th place finish.
On the girls side, Manistee ran away with the meet with a total of 39 points, 29 more than second place Ludington, while Central’s Nyah Tyron passed Isabelle Auch from Montague on the final stretch to earn a first-place finish by half of a second.
The Chippewas had three top 10 finishers with Olivia Holtgren and Cecilia Postma coming in third and fourth, while Allie Thomas finished in ninth.
Senior Gwen Shamel finished in fifth place to lead the Orioles with Olivia Andersen and Mackenzie Keillor coming in eighth and 10th each.
Aside from Tyron’s first place finish, the Spartans had Jaden Petersen finishing in 14th, Emily Adams coming in 21st and Gabby Jensen placing 23rd.
Boys team results: Mason County Central 43, White Cloud 46, Ludington 51, Manistee 97, Ravenna 159, Shelby 161, Hesperia 178.
Mason County Central Boys: 5-Gavin Shirey, 18:37.15. 6-Spencer Johnson, 18:41.69. 9-Jay Danielson, 18:56.00. 12-Gage Tyron, 19:01.78. 17-Thomas Wagner, 19:24.00. 19-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:25.92. 25-Braylin Thurow, 20:15.66. 29-Hunter White 20:21.07.
Ludington Boys: 2-Craig Fuller, 17:28.71. 7-Evan Bennett, 18:48.20. 10-Andrew Talsma, 18:58.90. 11-Evan Walls, 19:01.18. 26-Keese Villarreal, 20:16.77. 31-Nevin Slater, 20:32.13. 36-Will Siegert, 20:51.75.
Manistee Boys: 14-Abdul Ghennewa, 19:12.94. 20-Elliot Hoeflinger, 19:37.38. 22-Jordan Fink, 19:59.59. 23-Luke Herberger, 27-Jacob Lindeman, 20:18.62, 28-Trevor Adamczak, 20:20.16. 43-Declan McCann, 21:55.05. 46-Austin Benitez, 22:34.59.
Girls team results: Manistee 39, Ludington 68, Mason County Central 76, Montague 79, Ravenna 122, White Cloud 123.
Mason County Central Girls: 1-Nyah Tyron, 21:11.46. 14-Jaden Petersen, 23:15.01. 21-Emily Adams, 23:56.55. 23-Gabby Jensen, 24:14.88. 25-Jayden Baker, 24:24.80. 31-Gracie Weinert, 24:47.84. 43-AshlynRose Kelley, 27:45.82. 45-Mya Sterley, 29:28.52.
Ludington Girls: 5-Gwen Shamel, 21:30.31. 8-Olivia Andersen, 21:44.61. 10-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:10.94. 20-Anna Burton, 23:52.87. 34-Annie Kline, 25:14.93.
Manistee Girls: 3-Olivia Holtgren, 21:22.68. 4-Cecilia Postma, 21:29.13. 9-Allie Thomas, 22:08.46. 11-Teagan Johnson, 22:23.69. 16-Taylor Murray, 23:38.27. 19-Olivia Smith, 23:50.94. 24-Brynn O’Donnell, 24:17.15. 27-Denise Omeonga, 24:30.13.