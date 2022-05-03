HART — Mason County Central’s boys track teams dropped a pair of West Michigan Conference duals Tuesday afternoon, losing to Montague and Hart.
The girls Spartans also lost a pair of duals.
“I tried to run some guys in different events today and probably overthought things, but give credit to Hart and Montague,” said Central boys coach Patrick Nelson. “They are also very talented teams.”
Landon Smith ran to a runner-up finish in the 300-meter hurdles (45.70 seconds).
“Landon ran this event for the first time and probably found himself a new event in the future,” Nelson said. “He probably isn’t real thrilled about it, but he will learn to love that event.”
Jeremiah Patterson won the high jump (19 feet, 5 inches) and was the runner-up in the 100-meter (11.58). He also won the 110 hurdles (16.86). Max Nichols was second in the 110 hurdles (17.28).
Andrew Quinn won the shot put (52-1.5) and was second in the discus (150-0).
Ethan Wood won the pole vault (12-0) and Hunter Sanford was third (10-6). Quentin Lange also set a personal record in the high jump, taking third (5-10).
Russell Schade ran to a third place in the 400 (55.37). Gavin Shirey ran to third (11:36.27).
The 400 relay team of Aidan Hilliker, Josh Henry, Smith and Lange finished third (50.79). Smith ran with Kaiden Cole, Max Nichols and Kenton Spyker for third in the 800 relay (1:39.89). Wood, Schade, Spyker and Keenan Kelley ws their din the 1,600 relay. The 3,200 relay team of Michael Alipio, Taiden Kovolski, Colter Kirchner and Kelley were second (12:03.27).
Mason County Central girls were defeated by Hart and Montague to fall to 1-4 in the WMC. Mallory Miller and Vyktoria Dunblazer finished 2-3 in the shot put. Miller’s throw was 25-5.5, and Dunblazer’s was 25-2.
The Spartans’ 800 relay team of Jayden Baker, Ava Brooks, Peyton Welch and Dunblazer was third (2:11.75).
Audrianna Enns won the 400 (1:02.89) and 800 (2:33.05) for the Pirates’ girls team.
Addison Hovey was second in the 100 (13.21) and won the high jump (4-10). Kendall Williamson was second in the high jump (4-8) with Imogene Brumbaugh third (4-2).
Lexie Beth Nienhuis was second in the 800 (2:33.81) and 3,200 (13:56.10).
Jessica Jazwinski won the 1,600 (5:59.98) and 300 hurdles (51.01).
Brooklyn Carter was second in the 1,600 (6:00.76).
Abigail Pretty was third in the 3,200 (14:01.50).
Gabriella Vasquez was second in the 100 hurdles (19.54).
Imogene Brumbaugh was third in the 100 hurdles (19.89). Aspen Boutell was second in the long jump (14-4.75) with Kelly VanderKodde third (14-0).
Laura Bitely, Williamson, Audrey Aerts and Savanna Owens won the 400 relay (54.92).
Boutell, Jazwinski, Enns and Hovey ran to second in the 800 relay (1:52.79).
Boutell, Williamson, Enns and Jazwinski won the 1,600 relay (4:27.95).
Abigail Pretty, Harriet Kidder, Lauren Pretty and Aerts won the 3,200 relay (11:46.41).
Clayton Ackley was first in the 800 (2:08.92), Seth Ackley was second (2:14.44) and Noah Bosley was third (2:15.95) for Hart’s boys team.
Wyatt Dean won the 1,600 (4:47.18) followed by Noah Bosley (4:55.90).
Seth Ackley won the 3,200 (10:22.09) followed by Max Stitt (11:33.03).
Kellen Kimes won the discus (153-2) and was second in the shot put (49-3.5). Zane Thomas was their din the discus (94-3).
Eman Hertler was third in the 100 (11.70) and 200 (24.82).
Easton Vander Zwaag was second in the 400 (55.00) and third in the long jump (18-6.75).
Caleb Westerbeek was third in the 100 hurdles (17.97). Revin Gale was second in the pole vault (11-6).
Revin Gale, Blane Bromley, Vander Zwaag and Hunter Chaffee were second in the 400 relay (46.57).
JoseLuis Andeverde, Hertzler, Vader Zwaag and Chaffee was second in the 800 relay (1:37.42).
Clayton Ackley, Dean, Vander Zwaag and Andeverde won the 1,600 relay (3:42.80).
Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Bosley and Dean won the 3,200 relay (10:07.35).