RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s track teams dropped a pair of duals Tuesday afternoon in Ravenna to both the Bulldogs and North Muskegon.
The Spartans’ boys lost to Ravenna, 81-54, and to North Muskegon, 94-39. Central’s girls lost to Ravenna, 80.5-53.5, and the Norse, 87.33-43.67.
“ I thought we might score more points against both teams, but we are still moving many of our rookies around to find their best events,” said Central girls coach Maria Shoup. “Reaghan Brooks was our high point scorer winning the discus (76 feet, 9 inches) and the pole vault (6-6). Freshman Jaycee Myer also won the 100-meter (18.6) hurdles and got second in the 300 hurdles (54.6). Other high point scorers were Adison Thorne, Ava Brooks and Mallory Miller.”
The Spartans’ boys team set a new personal record in the 3,200 (12:01.9). Hunter Sanford won the pole vault with a new personal record of 11-6. Gradyn Wilson won both of the throws, taking the shot put (38-1) and the discus (115-9.5). Max Nichols won the 110 hurdles (15.9).
“We didn’t run as well as we could, and I think we’re going to have to work harder in practice and that’s on me,” said MCC boys coach Patrick Nelson. “I will have to make sure we work a little harder in practice and hopefully we can keep improving.”