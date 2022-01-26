SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s wrestling team celebrated Senior Night with a pair of dual victories Wednesday, defeating Holton, 52-18, and Ludington, 48-24.
Each of the seniors — Jacob Maidens at 125 pounds, Carter Hirschfeld at 140, Raiden Keefer at 189 and Andrew Quinn at heavyweight — went 2-0.
“I was happy that all the boys got matches and then that they all finished with pins is a big deal,” said Central coach Kendel Trim.
Also going 2-0 were freshman 112-pounder Hunter Sanford, sophomore 130-pounder Zane McCabe and freshman 135-pounder Colter Kirchner.
“We wrestled well (Wednesday),” Trim said. “Always good to get some wins at home.”
The Spartans are back in action Saturday at the Shelby Super Duals.