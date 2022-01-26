SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s wrestling team celebrated Senior Night with a pair of dual victories Wednesday, defeating Holton, 52-18, and Ludington, 48-24.

Each of the seniors — Jacob Maidens at 125 pounds, Carter Hirschfeld at 140, Raiden Keefer at 189 and Andrew Quinn at heavyweight — went 2-0.

“I was happy that all the boys got matches and then that they all finished with pins is a big deal,” said Central coach Kendel Trim.

Also going 2-0 were freshman 112-pounder Hunter Sanford, sophomore 130-pounder Zane McCabe and freshman 135-pounder Colter Kirchner.

“We wrestled well (Wednesday),” Trim said. “Always good to get some wins at home.”

The Spartans are back in action Saturday at the Shelby Super Duals.

Trending Food Videos