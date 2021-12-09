MONTAGUE — Mason County Central's wrestling team dropped a pair of duals to open the 2021-22 season Wedneday evening in Montague, falling to Jenison, 45-21, and Montague, 45-35.
The Spartans were giving up six weights because of forfeits, said Central coach Kendel Trim.
"The kids we put on the mat wrestled pretty well (Wednesday)," Trim said. "I was happy that I saw good things out of every kid and saw potential to improve a lot throughout the season. We are starting in a pretty good spot individually."
Senior 285-pounder Andrew Quinn and freshman 112-pounder Hunter Sanford started really well, he said.
"Both wrestlers came out and dominated their opponents, scoring several takedowns from a variety of positions," Trim continued. "Quinn finished with two falls and Sanford had a fall and a technical fall."
Also picking up a pair of victories were sophomore 125-pounder Zane McCabe and freshman 103-pounder Nyvaeh Wendt.
"Zane bumped up and won a tough match against Jenison," Trim said. "This was a good start for him as well."
Picking up victories were Raiden Keefer, Aiden Hirschfeld, Ethan Horacek and Issac Prine.