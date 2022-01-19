WHITEHALL — Mason County Central’s wrestling team dropped a pair of West Michigan Conference duals Wednesday evening in Whitehall, falling to the second-ranked Vikings and to Montague.
“Whitehall is a hammer. They are very good. They are loaded, especially up top,” said Central coach Kendel Trim.
Two Spartans won both of their match-ups, Zane McCabe at 125 pounds and Hunter Sanford at 112 pounds.
“Zane wrestled really well (Wednesday),” Trim said. “He beat a Montague kid that he has never beaten before, and he beat him pretty good.
“Hunter also just keeps getting better every match,” Trim continued. “He had great control in the Whitehall match.”
Also winning matches today were Andrew Quinn at 275 pounds, Raiden Keefer at 189 and Ethan Horacek at 215.
Central is back on the mat at a tournament Saturday at Mio-AuSable.