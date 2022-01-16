CARSON CITY — Mason County Central's wrestling team took fourth Saturday at the Carson City-Crystal Invitational.
Central coach Kendel Trim said the top three teams needed tiebreakers to determine a winner with Comstock Park taking the title against Laingsburg and LeRoy Pine River.
The Spartans defeated host Carson City-Crystal, 57-24, and Leslie, 60-12. Central lost to Comstock Park, 49-29, to Pine River, 39-36, and to Laingsburg, 48-35.
"We were really close to Pine River again," Trim said. "We wrestled real tough (Saturday), and we just keep improving on the season."
Senior Carter Hirschfeld won his 100th match during the tournament as he went 5-0 at 140 pounds.
"Carter wrestled real tough today," Trim said. "He has solidified himself back in our line-up, and it makes a big difference. That one extra wrestler pulls us into so many more dual meets. And then it really helps when it is a wrestler the caliber of Carter."
Also going unbeaten was senior heavyweight Andrew Quinn, freshman 103-pounder Nyvaeh Wendt and freshman 112-pounder Hunter Sanford. Quinn is unbeaten at 32-0 for the season.
Going 4-1 for Saturday were sophomore Zane McCabe (125 pounds) and freshman Colter Kirchner (135). Jacob Maidens was 3-2.
The Spartans wrestle again Wednesday at Whitehall.