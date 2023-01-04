Mason County Central’s split its West Michigan Conference duals Wednesday evening at Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium, falling to Hart while getting a victory against Ludington.
“Hart has a good team. They have a lot of returners and some real tough kids,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “We are mostly young, but I thought we wrestled real well with them tonight.”
Double winners for the Spartans were Zane McCabe, Colter Kirchner and Hunter Sanford.
“Colter wrestled a real good match against Hart,” Trim said. “His opponent came out real hard and got the first takedown, but Colter battled back and ended up winning by major decision.
“Zane also won by major decision, and Sanford recorded a fall at 1:33.”
Trim said Gradyn Wilson and Brayden Overmyer earned victories against Ludington as each picked up a pin.
The Spartans return to the mat Saturday when they travel to Ravenna for the Lloyd Cogswell Memorial Invitational.