CADILLAC — Mason County Central's wrestling team picked up a pair of dual victories Thursday evening in Cadillac, defeating Alpena and the host Vikings.
The Spartans defeated the Wildcats, 36-21, and Cadillac, 48-36.
"Everyone wrestled well, and it was a good team effort to win both duals," said Central coach Kendel Trim.
Going unbeaten for the Spartans were freshman Nyvaeh Wendt at 103 pounds, freshman Hunter Sanford at 112 pounds, senior Jacob Maidens at 125 pounds, sophomore Zane McCabe at 125 pounds, senior Carter Hirschfeld at 140 pounds, senior Andrew Quinn at 285 pounds and Gradyn Wilson at 285 pounds.
"Nyvaeh wrestled real well (Thursday) and really started hitting the techniques we have been working on in practice," Trim said. "Also, Carter Hirschfeld made his first appearance of the season and looked real sharp. He is fast and fun to watch, and we are glad to have him on the mat."
Also winning matches for the Spartans were sophomore Aiden Hirschfeld at 119 pounds and senior Raiden Keefer at 189 pounds.
The Spartans wrestle again Saturday at LeRoy Pine River at the Fallen Bucks Memorial Tournament.