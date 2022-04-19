NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn didn’t waste any time in breaking his own record in the shot put Tuesday as he had a heave nearly 3 feet better than his school and county record.
Quinn threw for 59 feet, 5 1/2 inches Tuesday in double duals at North Muskegon, besting his previous throw last week by 56-5 3/4. His throw Tuesday was nearly 20 feet better than the runner-up.
The senior was a double event winner for the Spartans, winning the discus with a throw of 140-4 1/2. He was 12 feet better than the runner-up.
The Spartans split its duals for the boys, falling to Whitehall, 109.5 to 27.5, but defeating North Muskegon, 79.5 to 53.5.
“It ended up being a pretty nice day, and Whitehall is a complete team with lots of depth,” said Central boys coach Patrick Nelson.
Max Nichols was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles (48 seconds) and Elijah Gonzalez was third (54.58).
Jermiah Patterson was third overall in the 110-meter hurdles (16.84 seconds). He was also third in the long jump with a leap of 18-5.
Landon Smith was third in the high jump (5-6).
The 400-meter relay team of Kaiden Cole, Ethan Wood, Jermiah Patterson and Russell Schade was second (47.72). Schade teamed with Nichols, Nick Trivisonno and Landon Smith to finish second in the 800 relay. Shade ran with Josh Henry, Gus McLouth and Hunter Sanford to be second in the 1,600 relay.
For the girls, Jayden Baker was second in the 100 (14.34) and third in the 200 (30.43). Ava Brooks was third in the 400 (1:12.60) and the runner-up in the long jump (11-7).
“(Our girls) track team competed tough this afternoon,” said Central coach Maria Holbrook. “We are really limited by our numbers competing against bigger teams. We came very close to beating North Muskegon. All of the girls scored.”
Central girls lost to Whitehall, 106 to 29, and to North Muskegon, 67 to 58.
Mallory Miller was the runner-up in the shot put (23-5) and third in the discus (61-5). Reagan Brooks was the runner-up in discus (66-1) and third in the pole vault (6-6).
Peyton Welch tied for second in the high jump (4-2). AshlynRose Kelley was third in the long jump (9-7).
The 400 relay team of Ava Brooks and Baker with Welch and Mallory Miller was second (1:00.47). Ava Brooks and Welch ran with Nyvaeh Wendt and Vyktoria Dunblazier was second in the 800 relay (2:12.54).