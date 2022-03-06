DETROIT — Mason County Central senior Andrew Quinn wrapped up his career with a state championship, winning the Division 4 285-pound title at the MHSAA individual wrestling state tournament Saturday at Detroit’s Ford Field.
Quinn, 51-1, pinned New Lothrop’s Isiah Pasik for the title in 3:23, marking Pasik’s only loss of the season.
“Andrew wrestled a great match. We knew we would have to use our advantage in quickness to be able to win that match and that is what Andrew was able to capitalize on,” said Central coach Kendel Trim.
“You have to go into every match believing you are going to win. That can be hard when you are wrestling a guy who hasn’t lost in two years. Andrew was able to keep his focus and his intensity and it paid off with a state title.”
Quinn is the fifth state champion in Mason County Central history, and the first since Jacob Shoop won the 152-pound title in Division 3 in 2017.
When Quinn scored the pin, it was his 42nd of the season, also a new school record, Trim said.
There was another bit of history for Central’s program on Saturday when 112-pound freshman Hunter Sanford became the first freshman to medal at the state tournament.
Sanford finished sixth. He was unable to advance to the third-place match, and lost by pin in the fifth-place match. Trim was impressed, though, with the way the weekend went for Sanford.
“Hunter wrestled really great this weekend,” Trim said. “He was able to control his nerves and really wrestle well on Friday. This was a big accomplishment for him and we will see great things from him in the future.
“He will finish at 48-7 which will also be the new freshman win record.”
Division 3
Hart’s Mason Cantu and Leo Guadarrama each earned medals at the Division 3 tournament, also at Ford Field in Detroit.
Cantu was unable to hand Dundee junior Aiden Davis his first defeat of the season in the 145-pound state championship match, falling, 11-5. Cantu, a senior, wrapped up his career with a 48-2 season and the state runner-up medal.
Guadarrama, a senior, finished fourth at 215 pounds. Guadarrama pinned his first opponent in the consolation semifinals to earn the berth in the third-place match. He then lost a 5-4 decision to finish fourth. Guadarrama was 48-4 this season.