KENT CITY — Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn scored a second state championship for 2021-22 as he won the shot put Saturday at the MHSAA Division 3 state track and field meet at Kent City.
“(We) finished the season on an incredibly positive note, we brought four athletes and they all placed and set personal records on the day,” said Mason County Central boys track coach Patrick Nelson. “We finished in sixth place with 28 points, which is remarkable because we only scored in the field events. So we ended up as the Division 3 Boys Field State Champions. Lansing Catholic was first with 38 points and Saugatuck second with 37 points.”
Quinn won the shot put as he threw for 61 feet, 1 1/2 inches — besting his previous mark of 59-5 1/2. His throw set a new Mason County Central school and Mason County record. He is the first person to throw the shot for more than 60 feet in school and county history.
Quinn won a state championship during the winter as he took home the Division 4 285-pound title.
“I don’t know if anyone from other area schools has accomplished what Andrew did his senior year winning an individual state title in two different sports,” Nelson said. “I know he is the first to accomplish that at Mason County Central.”
The Spartans had two medalists in the high jump. Freshman Quentin Lange crossed 6-4 to finish in third place. Teammate and senior Jeremiah Patterson was sixth with a height of 6-3.
Patterson was fifth in the long jump with a leap 21-3 1/2. He previously set the school record at 21-11 1/2.
Senior Ethan Wood finished in fourth place in the pole vault as he went for 13-3.
“The senior class was the backbone of the boys track team for the last 4 years, and they will be missed not only for the performances on the track but I will miss their dedication and how much fun we had together.
“Once again I also want to thank Jerome Betts, Maria and Maurie Holbrook, Ben Nelson, Scott Briggs, Jeff Mount and Katie Cooper for the help they have provided not only this year but previous years working with the boys and girls team.”
Manistee’s girls track team had five entries earn all-state medals Saturday.
Manistee senior Anna Huizinga finished third in the 300-meter hurdles, running to a time of 46.91 seconds. She also qualified for the final of the 100-meter hurdles with a preliminary time of 16.62, but she ran to a time of 20.00 in the finals and finished ninth.
Manistee sophomore Libby McCarthy took fifth in the high jump at 5-2.
Manistee’s 800-meter relay team of junior Ashtyn Janis, senior Kasey Eckhardt, freshman Audrey Huizinga and junior Lacey Zimmerman finished seventh with a time of 1:49.59.
Kendal Waligorski was seventh in the pole vault as she went for 9-6.
Audrey Huizinga ran to an eighth-place finish and an all-state medal in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.71.
McCarthy and Eckhardt teamed with the Huizingas in the 1,600-meter relay to finish 10th with a time of 4:16.96.
Manistee sophomore Max Miles finished in 19th in the 200-meter preliminaries with a time of 23.72. Chippewas senior Luke Kooy was 21st in the pole vault.