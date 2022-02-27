WYOMING — Mason County Central junior Haley Story finished in a four-way tie for seventh place Saturday at the MHSAA Division 4 individual bowling regional at Wyoming's Park Center Lanes, earning a trip to the state tournament.
Story bowled a six-game series of 823, and her score tied her with Holton's May Newell, Lakeview's Kayleigh Feutz and Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep's Amara McCowan. The quartet were edged by Baldwin's Rachael Carpenter by four pins.
Story's best game was her fifth as she bowled a 166. There were 63 individual bowlers at the regional.
The state tournament is Friday and Saturday at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.
The individual regional championship went to Gobles junior Morgan Brunner as she bowled a 1,089.
Also bowling for Mason County Central was junior Gretchen Linenfelser (654) and junior Brooke Wheaton (527).
Mason County Eastern's Sydney Gage led her team as she finished 26th with a series of 735. The senior's best game was her second as she bowled a 146.
Eastern was also represented by junior Vada Malstrom (685), sophomore Katie Henne (669), senior Amelia Malburg (656), senior Mae Stewart (625) and freshman Kaden Robinson (542).
Central's Kurtis Basler nearly made it to the state final with Story. Basler finished in 12th place with a series of 951, 13 pins behind the 10th place and final state qualifier, Yadap Tamang of Wyoming Potter's House. Basler's best game was a both his first and second games as he bowled 176, respectively.
Also bowling for the Spartans were senior Riley Priemer (798), junior Sam Johnson (711), junior Jonathan Smith (652) and freshman Alex Ross (640).
Eastern's top bowler for the boys was senior David Nash, who bowled a 858. He finished 28th in the 82-bowler field. His best game was his sixth and final game with a 172.
Also bowling for the Cardinals were senior Donovan Harry (768), sophomore Jude Mickevich (755), freshman Henry Malburg (621), senior Trevor Oomen (557) and sophomore Maxwell Smith (547).
Ravenna junior Dylan Gordon was the regional champion with a 1,188 series. Baldwin senior Jesse Pancio was the regional runner-up (1,130) and his teammate, senior Adam McClure, finished sixth (998).