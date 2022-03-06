BATTLE CREEK — Mason County Central junior Haley Story wrapped up her season Saturday at the MHSAA Division 4 bowling state tournament at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.
Story bowled a six-game series of 834, finishing in a tie for 44th with Oscoda junior Sophie Otremba.
Story’s best game was her fifth game with a 179, and her second-best game was 158.
Allen Park Cabrini junior Jordan Downham was the top bowler to qualify for the single elimination tournament with a 1,244 series. Morgan Bunner, a junior at Gobles, was fourth in the qualifying round, but she won the individual state championship.