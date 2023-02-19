GRAYLING — Mason County Centray’s Nyveah Wendt finished as the regional runner-up at the MHSAA individual girls wrestling regional Sunday in Grayling while Manistee saw several of its wrestlers compete.
Wendt, at 110 pounds, started her day with a pin against Holland’s Victoria Siffin in 3:44, and she followed it up with an 8-5 decision against South Haven’s Jocelyn Saucedo. In the championship match, she met up again with Montague’s Savannah Winkleback. The pair of squared off a handful of times this season, and Winkleback earned the victory by pin in 5:49.
The Chippewas had two wrestlers into the 100-pound class. Ava Pike took third place, starting her day with a pin in the quarterfinals against teammate Christina Braun in 5:17. Pike then was pinned by Lowell’s Veronica Tapia in 3:17, but Pike rebounded in the consolation semifinals with a pin against Grand Haven’s Alyssa Miller in 1:17. In the third-place match, Pike pinned Grand Haven’s Alyssa Miller in 1:17.
Braun started her day with a pin against Benzie Central’s Ava Iverson in 5:10. After Braun’s loss to Pike, Braun pinned Grandville’s Leona Keuvelaar in 3:18. But, Braun’s bid to reach the third place match was halted by Manton’s Summer Cook in an 11-4 decision.
At 105 pounds, Manistee’s Genevieve Hansen dropped both of her matches. She was pinned by Remus Chippewa Hills’ Natalie Gibson in 49 seconds, and then lost a 13-8 decision to Holland West Ottawa’s Brisa Sandoval.
Manistee also had two wrestlers at 125 pounds, with both dropping their respective opening matches. Joey Banicki was pinned by Allendale’s Addison Schmidt in 3:23, and Hailey Johnson was pinned by Grand Rapids Northview’s Ava Niedzielski. Also dropping a 170-pound opening round match was Manistee’s Lily Mungia by pin to Bellevue’s Autumn Land in 15 seconds.