On Sunday, Sept. 29, Scotty’s Restaurant of Ludington will host an open house for all coaches, past and present, from Mason County high schools. Those schools are Ludington, Mason County Central (Scottville), Mason County Eastern (Custer), Free Soil and Ludington St. Simon.

“We better include athletic directors, principals, referees and umpires and media members who covered sports here in Mason County — and spouses,” said Tom Seroczynski who came up with idea for the reunion several months ago.

Scotty’s Restaurant is normally closed on Sunday evenings but will be open on the Sept. 29 just for this event.

“We’re just doing a cash bar and appetizers,” added Seroczynski, who is modeling it after a state-wide group to which he belongs called the Michigan Sports Sages.

“I’ve thought about this for a long time,” he added. “I’ve got some buddies — none of us are getting any younger — and there are, oh, four or five hundred coaches and athletic directors and we meet once a year. It’s quite a shindig.

“Why shouldn’t we have something like that here in Mason County? This is aimed at mostly the retired coaches male and female, if you coached high school sports in Mason County,” he said.

Seroczynski, 80 years young and recently returned from a fishing trip to Alaska, coached Ludington High’s varsity football team in the late 1980s. His 1989 squad, which went 9-0 in the regular season and featured one of the largest lines in the state, was anchored by all-stater Bob Organ who went on to play for Michigan State University.

Plans for the reunion began over breakfast and included former county coaches Bob Garrett, Ray Galinski, Jim Jackoviak, Dan Neil, Terry Simon, Wally Sadosty, Don Stokely, Terry Mack and Gene Shank.

“Now we have to get on the phone and spread the word. I think this is something that become an annual event,” Seroczynski said.

Those attending are asked to call Seroczynski at 231-898-3185.

“Scotty’s would like a headcount so need a call,” concluded Seroczynski.