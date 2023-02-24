WYOMING — Mason County Eastern's boys bowling team finished ninth at the 13-team MHSAA Division 4 team bowling regional Friday hosted at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming.
The Cardinals rolled a total score of 2,385. The regional championship went to Saugatuck with a score of 3,006 followed by Grandville Calvin Christian with 2,909 and Ravenna with 2,858. The top three schools advanced to the state tournament.
Eastern had its best Baker game in the eighth and final round with a 160. The next best Baker game was a 155 in the seventh round. The Cardinals had regular team games of 598 and 738.