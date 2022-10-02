LEROY — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished second to Reed City at the Cecil R. Burch Memorial Cross Country Invitational hosted by LeRoy Pine River Saturday.

The Cardinals had three runners in the top 15, led by race winner Nathan Wing. Wing was nearly 7 seconds faster than the runner-up, Anthony Kianus of Reed City. Alex Tyndall was 11th and Peter Hybza was 15th.

Eastern’s girls were fourth in the seven-team field, edged by five points by Lake City. Kingsley won followed by Reed City.

Lucy Shoup led the Cardinals as she was the race runner-up behind Reed City’s Nora Smoes. Lauren Niedzielski was fifth and Olivia Wing was 13th to round out top 15 runners.

The Cardinals return home for the third and final Western Michigan D League jamboree Wednesday afternoon in Custer.

Boys team results: Reed City 44, Mason County Eastern 66, Kalkaska 70, Kingsley 97, Lake City 110, McBain 130, LeRoy Pine River 167

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing, 17:35.80. 11-Alex Tyndall, 18:39.30. 15-Peter Hybza, 19:03.80. 18-Luke Niedzielski, 19:17.80. 21-Clay Shoup, 19:39.40. 22-Henry Malburg, 19:46.20. 35-Dakota Matzen, 20:50.30. 36-Ron Hasenbank, 20:53.60. 56-Mason Perski, 26:26.80.

Girls team results: Kingsley 47, Reed City 81, Lake City 89, Mason County Eastern 94, McBain 105, Kalkaska 106, LeRoy Pine River 155

Mason County Eastern girls: 2-Lucy Shoup, 22:18.70. 5-Lauren Niedzielski, 23:01.00. 13-Olivia Wing, 23:54.10. 35-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 26:38.00. 46-Angela Ramiro Puebla, 27:56.30. 51-Isabella Gulembo, 28:54.90. 53-Elizabeth Logan, 29:13.60.