MHSAA state cross country meet

Mason County Eastern's Nate Wing runs along the course at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn during the MHSAA Division 4 state cross country championship meet Saturday. Wing finished 18th to earn All-State honors.

 David Bossick | Daily News

BROOKLYN — Mason County Eastern’s cross country teams saw three of its runners finish in the top 30 at the MHSAA Division 4 state championship meet Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Senior Nate Wing was 18th in the boys race, leading the Cardinals’ boys team to a seventh place finish overall. Wing’s time was 17:03.02.

Behind Wing was Alex Tyndall, 11 places out of All-State at 41st with a time of 17:43.19.

Lukę Niedzielski was 99th with a time of 18:14.88. Ron Hasenbank (113th, 18:29.32) and Peter Hybza (117th, 18:30.96) rounded out the Cardinals’ score. Also running for the Cardinals was Clay Shoup (146th, 18:57.30) and Henry Malburg (149th, 19:00.77).

Eastern’s Lucy Shoup and Lauren Niedzielski also finished in the top 30 to earn All-State. Niedzielski was 26th with a time of 20:33.67 and Shoup was 27th with a time of 20:35.20.

Pentwater’s boys team finished 15th, led by Abie VanDuinen who was 35th-place finish and time of 17:28.54. The Falcons’ team score was rounded out by Mitchel Daniels (109th, 18:25.64), Kaleb Brown (111th, 18:28.12), James Davis (175th, 19:28.87) and Wyatt Roberts (186th, 19:47.27). Also running for Pentwater were Ben Merten (211th, 20:33.91) and Bode Powell (213th, 20:36.02).

Wyoming Potter’s House was the Division 4 boys state champion with 35 points, led by a 1-2-3 finish by Lezawe Osterink, Logan Swinney and Jackson Rodriguez, respectively. Johannesburg-Lewiston was the state runner-up.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos