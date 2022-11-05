BROOKLYN — Mason County Eastern’s cross country teams saw three of its runners finish in the top 30 at the MHSAA Division 4 state championship meet Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Senior Nate Wing was 18th in the boys race, leading the Cardinals’ boys team to a seventh place finish overall. Wing’s time was 17:03.02.
Behind Wing was Alex Tyndall, 11 places out of All-State at 41st with a time of 17:43.19.
Lukę Niedzielski was 99th with a time of 18:14.88. Ron Hasenbank (113th, 18:29.32) and Peter Hybza (117th, 18:30.96) rounded out the Cardinals’ score. Also running for the Cardinals was Clay Shoup (146th, 18:57.30) and Henry Malburg (149th, 19:00.77).
Eastern’s Lucy Shoup and Lauren Niedzielski also finished in the top 30 to earn All-State. Niedzielski was 26th with a time of 20:33.67 and Shoup was 27th with a time of 20:35.20.
Pentwater’s boys team finished 15th, led by Abie VanDuinen who was 35th-place finish and time of 17:28.54. The Falcons’ team score was rounded out by Mitchel Daniels (109th, 18:25.64), Kaleb Brown (111th, 18:28.12), James Davis (175th, 19:28.87) and Wyatt Roberts (186th, 19:47.27). Also running for Pentwater were Ben Merten (211th, 20:33.91) and Bode Powell (213th, 20:36.02).
Wyoming Potter’s House was the Division 4 boys state champion with 35 points, led by a 1-2-3 finish by Lezawe Osterink, Logan Swinney and Jackson Rodriguez, respectively. Johannesburg-Lewiston was the state runner-up.