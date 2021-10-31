BENZONIA — It was a mix of emotions for Mason County Eastern cross country coach Ben Knizacky Saturday following the MHSAA Division 4 regional hosted by Benzie Central.
On the one hand, he was glad the Cardinals’ boys team will be racing at the state meet Saturday — although it was as the runner-up at the regional where White Cloud won.
On the other hand, it was a near-miss by the Eastern girls team. The top three teams at each regional qualify for the state meet, and the Cardinals were fourth. There were only eight points to separate the top four schools in the team standings, and Eastern three points behind the final team qualifier, Leland.
“Both teams had good seasons. I’m very proud of the way they ran,” he said.
Eastern’s boys were led by Nate Wing and Eli Shoup as they finished third and fourth, respectively. Peter Hybza nearly finished as an All-Region runner, taking 18th.
“They ran good races,” Knizacky said.
Pentwater was able to qualify two of its runners for the state meet. Mitchel Daniels was ninth and Abe VanDuinen was 11th. The top seven runners not one of the top three regional teams qualify for the state meet. The Falcons’ boys were sixth in the six-school field.
“We were super excited to have both Mitchel Daniels and Abe VanDuinen to qualify for state,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Abie is going to go back to state and bring Mitchel down with him.”
Eastern’s girls were able to get two individuals to qualify for the state meet, Olivia Wing, who was 11th, and Elizabeth Logan, who finished 15th.
“For four of those girls to get (personal records), what more can you ask for?” Knizacky said of the top five girls. “Sure, it could have gone a whole lot better, but they gave it their best shot. It’s just the way ends up. Fourteen points separated five teams.”
Pentwater was paced by Anna VanDuinen, who finished 37th.
Boys individual champion: Kaden Forward, Bear Lake/Onekama, 17:02.82.
Mason County Eastern boys: 3-Nate Wing, 17:13.09. 4-Eli Shoup, 17:21.67. 18-Peter Hybza, 18:19.37. 29-Clay Shoup, 19:05.13. 31-Dakota Matzen, 19:19.64. 36-Nelson Damkoehler, 19:52.74. 45-Keeton Capling, 20:47.16.
Pentwater boys: 9-Mitchel Daniels, 17:45.47. 11-Abe VanDuinen, 17:47.91. 34-James Davis, 19:44.77. 48-Wyatt Roberts, 21:13.91. 50-Eli Powers, 22:56.19. 52-Shane Roberts, 23:00.33. 53-Campbell Miller, 23:25.16.
Girls individual champion: Aidan Harrand, Buckley, 18:08.84.
Mason County Eastern girls: 11-Olivia Wing, 21:30.51. 15-Elizabeth Logan, 22:00.80. 18-Lucy Shoup, 22:17.54. 24-Sydney Gage, 23:02.35. 28-Amelia Malburg, 23:25.84. 41-Isabella Gulembo, 24:18.47. 53-Kirsten Bacon, 27:49.61.
Pentwater girls: 37-Anna VanDuinen, 23:56.00. 38-Abby Hughes, 24:03.88. 42-Emily Schwarz, 24:36.23. 49-Evalena Jeruzal, 26:19.87. 59-Lauren Davis, 28:30.07. 63-Mackenna Hasil, 33:19.39.