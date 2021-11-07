BROOKLYN — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished 10th at during the MHSAA Division 4 cross country state meet Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
“I was happy with the boys. We went in there ranked 14th,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “I said, ‘Hey guys,… our goal today is let’s get some good times and move up from that ranking. They ended up 10th. I was very proud of their day.”
Nate Wing finished 29th overall to earn back-to-back All-State honors in successive seasons. He ran to a time of 17:10.59. Eli Shoup nearly joined him, taking 32nd overall with a time of 17:17.91.
“(Nate) ran faster than last year, and he moved back to 29th. Eli ran his (personal record) and finished two seconds out. That boy works harder than probably any other kid I’ve coached. I was really bummed for him because he was that close.”
Peter Hybza ran to 92nd place (18:15.76). Dakota Matzen was 156th (19:13.33), and Clay Shoup was 161st (19:15.30). Also running for the Cardinals were Keeton Capling (208th; 20:35.01) and Henry Malburg (229th; 22:08.25).
Pentwater’s individual qualifiers ran well, too, said Falcons coach Erika Fatura. Mitchel Daniels was 86th with a time of 18:11.14, and Abe VanDuinen finished 98th with a time of 18:21.35.
“We’re super-excited both finished in the top 100,” Fatura said. “Of all the runners I have taken to state, they had the highest finish and the fastest times. They represented Pentwater super-well.
“We had a great showing of fans (Saturday). It was good to see that good, positive energy,” she said. “They’re only sophomores, and I’m excited for what the next two years will bring.”
Eastern’s Olivia Wing and Elizabeth Logan ran in the girls’ Division 4 race. Wing ran to 124th place with a time of 22:24.22. Logan was 150th, and her time was 22:50.99.
“My two girls, they had good times,” Knizacky said. “I was proud of their day. It’s awesome to have two sophomores get some experience under their belt. It was a very good experience for them. We intend to be there as a team next year.”