SHEPHERD — Mason County Eastern’s finished as the runner-up at the Michigan Class D Cross Country State Championship Saturday at Shepherd, finishing behind Hillsdale Academy.
Only schools with 188 or fewer students could run at the meet. Eastern was paced by Nate Wing and Eli Shoup, finishing eighth and 11th, respectively. Eastern coach Ben Knizacky was impressed with Peter Hybza and Clay Shoup.
“I’m pretty pumped about all the kids. Peter ran a good race for us (Saturday),” Knizacky said. “Clay got his (personal record) yesterday. That made a pretty big difference in there. Peter had a group of four that he got around at the end of the race.”
Pentwater’s boys were ninth in the 16-team field, led by Abe VanDuinen, who was 19th, and Mitchel Daniels, who was 21st.
Eastern’s Wing, Hybza and Eli Shoup joined VanDuinen and Daniels as named all-state for finishing in the top 30 at this meet.
“To my knowledge, this is also the first time we have had athletes place in the top 30 to earn all-state honors at this race,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura.
Fatura was thrilled that several of her runners shattered their personal records, four of which were her girls. In some cases, those new personal records were by nearly a minute.
“To still be taking off so much time at the end of the season is so awesome to see,” she said.
Hillsdale Academy completed the sweep of the state titles as it also won the girls with 66 points. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart was second with 97 points followed by Fowler with 149 points. Eastern finished ninth (191) and Pentwater was 14th (376) in the 15-school field.
“I was pleased with the kids,” Knizacky said. “Unfortunately, Lucy (Shoup) was just coming off of a flu, so she was pretty weak from it. I giver her lots of credit for trying… She gave it her best shot. Elizabeth (Logan) ran quite a nice race.”
Eastern’s Olivia Wing finished 25th to get a medal.
Mason County Eastern boys: 8-Nate Wing, 17:27.4. 11-Eli Shoup, 18:06.2. 23-Peter Hybza, 18:37.0. 37-Clay Shoup, 19:09.0. 41-Dakota Matzen, 19:20.3. 74-Keeton Capling, 20:33.8. 83-Ron Hasenbank, 21:09.7.
Pentwater boys: 19-Abe VanDuinen, 18:32.6. 21-Mitchel Davis, 18:34.9. 48-James Davis, 19:42.0. 92-Wyatt Roberts, 21:37.0. 113-Eli Powers, 23:27.3. 132-Campbell Miller, 24:44.9. 142-Shane Roberts, 27:27.0.
Mason County Eastern girls: 25-Olivia Wing, 21:45.1. 31-Lucy Shoup, 22:06.4. 50-Elizabeth Logan, 22:53.6. 68-Isabella Gulembo, 23:59.7. 74-Amelia Malburg, 24:13.0. 78-Sydney Gage, 24:21.6. 104-Amelia Stewart, 26:21.8.
Pentwater girls: 82-Anna VanDuinen, 24:28.2. 88-Emily Schwarz, 24:55.5. 91-Abby Hughes, 25:00.5. 117-Evalena Jeruzal, 28:06.6. 126-Lauren Davis, 29:12.7. 130-Ireland Breitner, 30:25.9. 142-Mackenna Hasil, 37:18.6.