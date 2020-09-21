EVART — Mason County Eastern ran with larger schools at the Evart Invitational Saturday, including Division 2 Gaylord.
The Cardinals' boys team was third behind LeRoy Pine River and Gaylord. Finishing behind Eastern was Mancelona and Kingsley. Eastern was without Mateo Barnett, who was playing for football for Manistee Catholic.
Nate Wing led the Cardinals as he was fifth and Eli Shoup took seventh. Henry Hybza was just outside the top 10 as he took 11th.
Eastern took three girls to the invitational and did not have a complete team. Olivia Wing led the Cardinals' effort as she was 12th.
Mason County Eastern boys: 5-Nate Wing, 18:07.11. 7-Eli Shoup, 18:25.81. 11-Henry Hybza, 19:25.07. 20-Clay Shoup, 20:12.09. 24-Neal Stewart, 20:40.30. 25-Raul Hernandez, 20:04.42. 40-Peter Hybza, 22:41.35. 41-Daniel Wolf, 22:43.34. 43-Keeton Capling, 23:10.93.
Mason County Eastern girls: 12-Olivia Wing, 23:43.27. 24-Sydney Gage, 25:44.91. 9-Kennady Tyler, 27:43.79.