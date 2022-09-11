BUCKLEY — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team won the Buckley Invitational Saturday, taking four of the top 12 spots in the race.

Pentwater finished third to the Cardinals.

“The guys were happy, but they’re not completely happy,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “They know they need to do better… They’re not satisfied by any means. Yes, we did good. We won, so it’s a good sign, but they know they can’t relax because the other teams aren’t going to (go away).

“My boys know they can’t relax,” he said later. “They’ve got to keep pushing.”

Eastern’s girls were fourth with Pentwater seventh. Grand Traverse Academy won the girls team race.

“They’ve got a huge gap between one and five. It’s a big, big gap. We’ve got a little soreness to have to work through,” Knizacky said. “We have several girls that have some physical issues with some soreness. We were fourth, but to be honest, I can’t be concerned about a 20-point gap.

“If we get to where we are capable of what it’s just a matter of sorting out the soreness issues,” he continued. “wW’ve got three girls with soreness. We’ll see how the season progresses.”

The Cardinals’ Nate Wing won the boys race, beating the field by more than 25 seconds. Peter Hybza was eighth, Luke Nidzielski was ninth and Henry Malburg finished 12th.

Pentwater was led by Abe VanDuinen, who was fourth. Mitchel Daniels was 10th.

“Our boys team came in third behind Custer and Frankfort,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. “That was exciting for us to finish to so high.

“Abie finished fourth. He was excited to get under 18 minutes. We knew we had a pretty flat course coming in. I had four of the five come in the top 30 to take home medals.”

Lucy Shoup was third and Lauren Niedzielski was fifth to lead the Cardinals’ girls team.

“Lucy ran a great race, and she’s one of the ones that had some soreness,” Knizacky said. “I think we’ve mended things up and she’s been on and off the bike. She had a good race. She only had a small amount soreness. Lucy is really in great shape this year.”

Pentwater was paced by Anna VanDuinen, who was 10th.

Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 45, Frankfort 54, Pentwater 100, Bear Lake 132, Grand Traverse Academy 138, Traverse City St. Francis 150, LeRoy Pine River 156, Maple City Glen Lake 179, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 191

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nate Wing, 17:08.23. 8-Peter Hybza, 18:43.46. 9-Luke Niedzielski, 19:05.72. 12-Henry Malburg, 19:21.46. 20-Clay Shoup, 20:05.81. 21-Dakota Matzen, 20:05.88. 24-Ron Hasenbank, 20:27.65. 60-Mason Perski, 26:31.38.

Pentwater boys: 4-Abe VanDuinen, 17:57.88. 10-Mitchel Daniels, 19:17.01. 22-Wyatt Roberts, 20:06.70. 28-James Davis, 20:38.69. 45-Ben Merten, 23:00.42.

Girls team results: Grand Traverse Academy 69, Buckley 75, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 88, Mason County Eastern 90, Frankfort 97, LeRoy Pine River 99, Pentwater 179, Bear Lake 195.

Mason County Eastern girls: 3-Lucy Shoup, 21:34.16. 5-Lauren Niedzielski, 23:14.14. 19-Olivia Wing, 25:19.98. 33-Elizabeth Logan, 26:47.15. 36-Elena Hopkins, 26:52.74. 49-Grace Kidd, 29:48.46. 51-Isabella Gulembo, 30:29.72.

Pentwater girls: 10-Anna VanDuinen, 23:56.00. 35-Abby Hughes, 26:51.48. 44-Isabel Lopez, 28:43.27. 55-Ireland Breitner, 31:29.52. 60-Evalena Jeruzal, 33:57.34. 61-Lauren Davis, 34:56.92. 63-Mackenna Hasil, 35:23.61.