BUCKLEY — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team continued its measure of excellence in cross country at the MHSAA Division 4 regional hosted by Buckley, and Pentwater’s boys made a bit of history of its own, too.

The Cardinals won the regional championship for the third time in four seasons as they had four runners in the top 15 to earn all-region honors and all of their seven runners were 23rd or better. Eastern was the regional runner-up in 2021 to White Cloud. The title gives the Cardinals a trip to the state meet for the fifth consecutive season.

“Better than I thought, better than I thought,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky of his boys. “They moved up the ladder really well. We talked beforehand on where we needed to be. The only person that couldn’t go up any higher was Nate (Wing), and he couldn’t go up any higher (as the individual regional champion).

“Alex (Tyndall), Peter (Hybza) moved up extremely. Luke (Niedzielski), he was ranked 13th and moved down to 11th. Clay (Shoup and), Ron (Hasenbank) and Henry (Malburg), they all moved up in front of the competitors where they needed to be. You couldn’t ask for a better grouping out of our guys.”

The top three teams at each regional qualify for the state meet, and that’s where Pentwater’s boys finished Saturday. It was a momentous day for the Falcons as it was the first time a cross country team qualified for the state meet since 1999 when Pentwater ran at the Class D meet.

“I knew we could do it, and I was confident we could do it, but you just never know, right?” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Every race is who has what, and I was a little worried about Buckley and Maple City Glen Lake. I thought it was going to be much closer than it was.

“The boys just ran out phenomenal. Every boy ran a (personal record), by like a minute.”

Wing set the pace as he won the individual regional championship, more than 12 seconds ahead of Bear Lake-Onekama sophomore Mason Sinke. Earning all-region honors were Alex Tyndall at seventh, Peter Hybza at ninth and Luke Niedzielski at 14th.

The Falcons’ Abe VanDuinen was his team’s leader as three Pentwater runners earned all-region honors. VanDuinen was fifth with Mitchel Daniels in at 12th and Kaleb Brown taking 13th.

Fatura said the addition of Brown — who dual sports with the boys soccer team — led her and the team to think it had a shot at reaching the state meet as a seven-member squad.

“As we started to see times drop off more and more, it started to be real at least a good month or so ago,” Fatura said. “Wait a minute. Maybe, we can actually do this. Then we started dreaming. But in order for your dreams to come true, you have to put in the work. We’ve been pretty hyped knowing that this was going to be a possibility.”

Fatura drew some inspiration for her team, too, including the 1999 team.

“I had all the yearbooks out and the past years of the people who went to state as a team,” she said. “There was a great big picture of the state runner-up team (from 1990 and 1989). I just wanted to let them know that you guys can be this team. You can be this team that people 20 years from now look back on and be these amazing athletes.”

Finishing in the top 15 is critical for runners that are not on teams that finish in the top three in the standings. Three of Eastern’s girls were able to finish in those slots to also earn a trip to the state meet this coming Saturday. Lucy Shoup was fourth and Lauren Niedzielski was right behind her to earn their trips. Olivia Wing was 13th to round out the state-qualifiers.

“The top five, six teams were incredibly tough,” Knizacky said. “The girls are already thinking that we have everybody coming back. Hopefully, Elizabeth (Logan) can get well because if we had Elizabeth in that top grouping — because she was a regional medalist last year — if we had her, that’s all it would have took (to reach state as a team). Plus, we’re adding a couple of eighth-graders.

“They’re already thinking about next year, and that’s what you want.”

Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen led her team, finishing 21st in a regional that was tightly grouped by teams and very competitive.

“On the girls side, we were much more individually focused,” Fatura said. “We had some (personal records) that were hanging on from last year. So, let’s get rid of those. I put them on the left-hand column, and I say, ‘Let’s get rid of that left-hand column.’”

The two teams and trio of girls will practice this week ahead of Saturday’s MHSAA state cross country meets hosted at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Knizacky said his team is hitting its peak, and that’s where they seek to be at this time of the season. It’s something the Cardinals have a good bit of experience, too.

“They’re not afraid of (the big meets). They weren’t afraid (Saturday). They came out here and just attacked,” Knizacky said. “I don’t know where we’re ranked at in the state level. The last three years we’ve gone there, we’ve moved up from our initial ranking was, and that’s what our goal is this year.

“If we can pack tight like we did today and get everyone inside the low 40s (in places), who knows? If we can come somewhat similar to (Saturday), we should do well.”

“It’s becoming a really good tradition at our school,” Knizacky said a bit later. “We have high expectations for cross (country). We really do. The kids do, and that’s what’s great. The kids have high expectations. You’ve got have them to have that adrenaline and to train.”

Over the past 20-plus years, Pentwater saw an individual or a couple of individuals reach the state meet. The practice plan for the Falcons will be a bit different this week.

“It helps. It was always really hard when I had one or two and that was always a hard practice plan,” Fatura said. “They’re driven. They’re motivated. They knew going in that yes, we want to qualify, but they are already kind of thinking ahead. We didn’t want to taper too soon because in our minds, there’s another week out there.”

Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 43, Frankfort 68, Pentwater 78, Maple City Glen Lake 108, Buckley 109, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 141, Grand Traverse Academy 144

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing, 16:25.50. 7-Alex Tyndall, 17:16.20. 9-Peter Hybza, 17:18.60. 14-Luke Niedzielski, 17:37.70. 18-Ron Hasenbank, 18:00.00. 20-Clay Shoup, 18:04.20. 23-Henry Malburg, 18:22.10.

Pentwater boys: 5-Abe VanDuinen, 16:59.90. 12-Mitchel Daniels, 17:35.40. 13-Kaleb Brown, 17:36.90. 26-Wyatt Roberts, 18:35.20. 32-James Davis, 19:00.20. 41-Bode Powell, 20:06.70. 50-Logan Fatura, 20:31.30.

Girls team results: Grand Traverse Academy 68, Buckley 72, Leland 84, Frankfort 87, Mason County Eastern 97, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 127, Pentwater 178, Bear Lake-Onekama 184

Mason County Eastern girls: 4-Lucy Shoup, 19:38.00. 5-Lauren Niedzielski, 20:10.30. 13-Olivia Wing, 20:54.90. 39-Angela Ramiro Puebla, 24:08.70. 40-Elena Hopkins, 24:11.20. 42-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 24:27.60. 57-Grace Kidd, 28:50.40.

Pentwater girls: 21-Anna VanDuinen, 22:05.00. 28-Isabel Lopez, 23:08.30. 44-Lauren Davis, 24:41.20. 45-Abby Hughes, 24:46.90. 52-Evalena Jeruzal, 26:09.20. 56-Ireland Breitner, 28:31.40. 61-Mackenna Hasil, 32:19.90.