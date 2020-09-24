BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team won the second Western Michigan D League jamboree hosted by Bear Lake Wednesday afternoon.
The Cardinals’ girls team, though, finished in a tie for first with Bear Lake/Onekama.
Nate Wing won the boys race overall with Eli Shoup third. Henry Hybza (fifth), Clay Shoup (10th) and Neal Stewart (11th) rounded out Eastern’s top five runners.
Abie VanDuinan led Pentwater’s boys efforts was he was ninth.
The Cardinals’ girls were led by Olivia Wing and Sydney Gage, who were third and fourth, respectively. Amelia Malburg was eighth.
WMD boys team results: Mason County Eastern 20, Bear Lake/Onekama 49, Pentwater 62
Mason County Eastern Boys: 1-Nate Wing, 17:42. 3-Eli Shoup, 18:21. 5-Henry Hybza, 18:47. 11-Clay Shoup, 20:19. 11-Neal Stewart, 20:20. 15-Raul Cuate Hernandez, 20:53. 19-Peter Hybza, 21:34. 26-Daniel Wolf, 22:52. 29-Keeton Capling, 23:52. 32-Brody Hays, 25:47.
Pentwater Boys: 9-Abie VanDuien, 20:12. 14-Christian Wright, 20:50. 20-James Davis, 21:51. 23-Jordan Bales, 22:07. 30-Mitchel Daniels, 24:10. 34-Shane Roberts, 29:47. 35-Jack Roberts, 32:00. 37-Zach Scwarz, 37:09.
WMD girls team results: Mason County Eastern 54, Bear Lake/Onekama 54, Brethren 70, Big Rapids Crossroads 72, Marion 81
Mason County Eastern Girls: 3-Olivia Wing, 22:53. 4-Sydney Gage, 23:00. 8-Amelia Malburg, 25:01. 12-Kennady Tyler, 27:19. 34-Abby Hayes, 40:14.
Pentwater Girls: 21-Emily Schwarz, 28:49. 25-Anna VanDuinen, 31:10. 30-Abby Hughes, 34:31. 32-Ireland Breitner, 36:52.