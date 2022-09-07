MARION — Mason County Eastern’s cross country teams won both the boys and girls races of the initial Western Michigan D League jamboree Wednesday afternoon at Marion.

The Cardinals had six runners in the top nine for the boys, led by race winner Nate Wing with a time of 17:38.19. Peter Hybza was fifth, Luke Niedzielski sixth, Alex Tyndall seventh, Henry Malburg eighth and Clay Shoup ninth.

Eastern coach Ben Knizacky said his teams ran well, both the boys and the girls.

“It was a good start to the league,” he said. “I hope on Saturday (at Buckley) we can tighten the grouping up a little bit.

“Nate had a pretty good time. That’s not a very flat course, and there’s some soft ground… Henry ran well today.”

Pentwater’s boys edged Bear Lake with the sixth runner serving as the tiebreaker. Abe VanDuinen was third overall with teammate Mitchel Daniels taking 10th.

“(VanDuinen was happy with (his time),” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “We have a good core group of boys.”

Bode Powell was the difference for the Falcons. Powell practiced very little coming into the race, Fatura said, but he did well.

“It was nice to see him have a really good start to the season,” Fatura said. “That makes us pretty hopeful for the season.”

The Cardinals’ girls had three runners in the top 10, and their top five were 15th or better. Easter was led by Lucy Shoup and Lauren Niedzielski, who were second and third, respectively, overall. Olivia Wing was sixth.

“I was proud of Lucy and Lauren,” Knizacky said. “Lucy, she wasn’t that far behind (race winner Amelia Thompson of Big Rapids Crossroads).”

The Pentwater girls finished fourth in the four-team race. The Falcons were led by Anna VanDuinen, who was fourth.

Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 27, Pentwater 53, Bear Lake 53

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nate Wing, 17:38.19. 5-Peter Hybza, 19:45.61. 6-Luke Niedzielski, 20:02.87. 7-Alex Tyndall, 20:11.28. 8-Henry Malburg, 20:13.32. 9-Clay Shoup, 20:21.27. 11-Dakota Matzen, 21:12.91. 14-Ron Hasenbank, 22:15.74. 24-Mason Perski, 26:30.66.

Pentwater boys: 3-Abe VanDuinen, 18:24.32. 10-Mitchel Daniels, 20:58.03. 12-James Davis, 21:20.46. 13-Wyatt Roberts, 21:52.33. 17-Ben Merten, 24:02.80. 22-Bode Powell, 24:59.89. 23-Logan Fatura, 25:26.44.

Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 32, Brethren 60, Bear Lake 61, Pentwater 71

Mason County Eastern boys: 2-Lucy Shoup, 22:32.90. 3-Lauren Niedzielski, 23:41.86. 6-Olivia Wing, 25:38.80. 13-Isabella Gulembo, 29:14.41. 15-Elena Hopkins, 29:27.92. 17-Elizabeth Logan, 30:15.80. 19-Grace Kidd, 31:16.70.

Pentwater girls: 4-Anna VanDuinen, 24:13.36. 14-Abby Hughes, 29:18.24. 21-Lauren Davis, 32:01.78. 24-Isabel Lopez, 33:24.95. 27-Evalena Jeruzal, 35:45.64.