MUSKEGON — Mason County Eastern’s cross country teams swept the top honors of the Oakridge Invitational’s White Division Saturday in Muskegon.

The Cardinals’ boys won the four-team standings, and the girls won the two-team division. Eastern’s Nate Wing won the boys race with a time of 17:28, nearly a minute better than the runner-up. The Cardinals’ Lucy Shoup won the girls’ race by 17 seconds.

“A couple of the kids ran a little better. Luke (Niedzielski) and Alex (Tyndall) did a little better job for us. Luke got pretty close to the 18s. Alex was a little bit behind him,” Eastern coach Ben Knizacky said. “They drew a little tighter. I was drizzling. The temperature was just right. It really was a nice day to run. I was happy with the guys. They picked up some times.”

He was also very happy with the girls’ runners, too.

“Lucy lead all the way. The girl really never pushed her that much. She caught up in maybe the last half mile. What was nice about the girls race was that we had some improved times. Olivia (Wing’s) fastest time of the year. Elizabeth (Logan), that was her (season-best) for the year. Chloe (Ninon Treguier) cut another minute off her time… I was happy for the girls.”

The Cardinals runs again next Saturday at the LeRoy Pine River Invitational.

Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 30, North Muskegon 41, Muskegon Catholic 50, Hesperia 114

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing, 17:28. 4-Alex Tyndall, 18:37. 5-Luke Niedzielski, 18:44. 8-Peter Hybza, 19:05. 12-Clay Shoup, 20:02. 18-Henry Malburg, 20:47. 20-Ron Hasenbank, 21:24. 29-Mason Perski, 24:45.

Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 23, Muskegon Catholic 36

Mason County Eastern girls: 1-Lucy Shoup, 22:01. 5-Olivia Wing, 23:25. 10-Elizabeth Logan, 24:52. 11-Elena Hopkins, 26:00. 13-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 26:35. 16-Isabella Gulembo, 28:07. 17-Angela Ramiro Puebla, 28:08. 18-Grace Kidd, 28:14.