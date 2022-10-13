MIDLAND — Mason County Eastern’s equestrian team was in fifth place after two events Thursday night in the C Division of the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association’s state competition at the Midland County Fairgrounds in Midland.
Midland had the lead with 50 points followed by Port Huron with 30. Allendale scored 28, Maple City Glen Lake 23 and Eastern 14. Vicksburg and Ithaca were each one point behind the Cardinals.
Schools are divided up by the number of riders each has, not by the size of the school.
All of Eastern’s points were accumulated in equitation over fences. The other event that was performed was trail.
There are 17 total events over the course of the several-day competition. Competition resumes Friday.