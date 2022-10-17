MIDLAND — Mason County Eastern’s equestrian team finished in ninth place at the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association’s C Division state competition last weekend.
The Cardinals scored 121 points in the 10-school field. Port Huron won the C Division state championship with 293 points while Midland was the runner-up with 245 points. Schools are divided by the number of riders they have, not the size of the school.
Eastern had runner-up finishes in saddle seat bareback, equitation over fences, the cloverleaf race, the timed event and the two-person relay. Eastern scored state titles in saddle seat bareback and the timed event.