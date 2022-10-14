MIDLAND — Mason County Eastern’s equestrian team was tied with Grosse Ile in eighth place after 10 of the 17 events in the C Division of the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state competition Friday at the Midland County Fairgrounds in Midland.
The Cardinals had 79 points along with Grosse Ile. Including in those points was a state championship in the timed event and a state championship in saddle seat bareback.
Port Huron had a commanding lead with 203 points with Midland having 132 points. Allendale was third with 116 points. Eastern and Grosse Ile are eight points behind Buchanan.
Schools are placed in divisions based on the number of riders each has, not by the size of the school.
The state competition continues today with five events Saturday and two events on Sunday.