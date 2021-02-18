CUSTER — After a rough second quarter, Mason County Eastern was unable to get an edge on Mesick offensively, as it fell Wednesday night, 70-55, in Western Michigan D League play.
The Cardinlas trailed by just one point after the first quarter, 15-14, but scoring just two points in the second set them back, as the Bulldogs took a 30-16 lead into halftime.
Eastern was neck and neck in the second half with Mesick, being outscored by just one point in the half, but the Bulldogs were able to hold on for the victory.
Eli and Clay Shoup led the Cards with 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Wyatt Crawford added nine points. Eli Shoup also tallied 10 boards to lead Eastern.
MESICK (70)
Fuller 3 5-13 11, Lima 4 1-3 10, Spencer 2 0-1 4, Tenhart 5 2-4 13, Co. Summer 1 0-0 2, Wrenclaw 2 3-10 7, Ca. Summer 4 0-0 12, Sexton 3 2-2 10, Wyman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 14-36 70.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (55)
Cuate 0 1-4 1, C. Shoup 4 10-10 18, Stever 1 1-2 4, Hays 2 0-2 4, Crawford 3 1-2 9, E. Shoup 9 1-5 19. Totals: 19 14-25 55.
Mesick;15;15;15;25;--;70
MC Eastern;14;2;15;24;--;55
3-point goals—Mesick (8): Lima, Tenhart, Ca. Summer 4, Sexton 2. Mason County Eastern (3): Crawford 2, Stever. Total fouls—Mesick 18, Mason County Eastern 26. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Wing, C. Shoup.