MANISTEE — Mateo Barnett's 20 points led Manistee Catholic over Mason County Eastern in a 52-43 Western Michigan D League overtime win Thursday night in Manistee.
The game was knotted up at eight after one quarter of play with Manistee Catholic (5-5, 5-2 WMD) taking a 22-17 point lead into the break.
Eastern (2-8, 2-5 WMD) battled back in the third to take a 31-27 lead after three quarters of play.
Manistee Catholic outscored the Cardinals by four in the fourth to end regulation at a 39-39 tie with the game heading into overtime.
The Cardinals offense went cold in the overtime period, scoring just four points as the Sabers pulled away for the win.
Eli Shoup led the Cardinals with 16 points while Wyatt Crawford added 11 and Darin Stever chipped in with nine.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (43)
C. Shoup 3 0-0 7, Stever 3 0-0 9, Crawford 4 0-0 11, E. Shoup 8 0-0 16. Totals: 18 0-0 43.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (52)
Barnett 8 3-3 20, Hybza 2 0-0 6, Johnson 1 6-7 8, McLinden 4 1-3 9, Halland 2 0-2 4. Totals: 19 11-19 52.
MC Eastern;8;9;14;8;4;—;43
Manistee Catholic;8;14;5;11;13;—;52
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (7): Crawford 3, Stever 3, C. Shoup. Manistee Catholic (3): Barnett, Hybza 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 19, Manistee Catholic 7. Fouled out—none. JV score—Mason County Eastern 47, Manistee Catholic 30. Mason County Eastern. Mason County Eastern scorers—Troost 11, C. Shoup 6, Howe 6, Harry 6, Hamilton 6, Smith 6, Hays 4, Cuate 2.