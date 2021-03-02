CUSTER — A 27-point second quarter from McBain Monday night doomed Mason County Eastern's girls basketball team as it fell to the Ramblers, 57-12.
The Cardinals trailed, 15-6, after the first, but the Ramblers came out of the quarter break and topped Eastern by 25 points in the second to take a 42-8 lead into the break.
Eastern scored just four points in the second half as the Ramblers ran away with the win.
Corinna Hernandez led the Cardinals with six points.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (12)
L.Howe 1 0-4 2, Codman 1 0-0 2, H. Howe 1 0-1 2, Hernandez 3 0-0 6. Totals: 6 0-5 12.
McBAIN (57)
Schroder 0 2-2 2, Goodrich 2 0-1 4, Butzin 2 1-2 6, Eisenga 1 3-4 6, Bode 0 0-2 0, S. Heuker 2 1-2 5, Ensing 0 1-2 1, K. Heuker 1 0-2 2, A. Gilde 0 3-6 3, E. Gilde 1 0-0 2, Benthem 1 4-4 6, Schierbeek 3 2-2 9, Nederhood 5 0-1 11. Totals: 18 17-30 57.
MC Eastern;6;2;2;2;—;12
McBain;15;27;6;9;—;57
3-point goals—McBain (4): Butzin, Eisenga, Schierbeek, Nederhood. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 20, McBain 9. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Jackomino. JV score—McBain 74, Mason County Eastern 22. Mason County Eastern scorers—H.Howe 6, Harry 6, Alvesteffer 4, Hernandez 4, Codman 2.