Mason County Eastern and Pentwater picked up 17 of the 24 available positions from the Western Michigan D League’s all-conference teams, the league announced recently.

Mason County Eastern had six of its boys and five of its girls named to either the first team or the second team. The Falcons saw five of its boys or girls named to the honor rolls.

The Cardinals’ Nate Wing and Alex Tyndall were first team all-conference. Taking second team were Peter Hybza, Luke Niedzielski, Clay Shoup and Ron Hasenbank.

Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen, Mitchel Daniels and Kaleb Brown were all first-team all-conference. Wyatt Roberts was a second team choice.

Eastern’s girls team had three runners on the first team: Lucy Shoup, Lauren Niedzielski and Olivia Wing. Named to the second team was Elena Hopkins and Chloe Ninon Treguier.

Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen was a first team all-WMD selection. Isabel Lopez was a second-team honoree.

The complete teams:

All-Western Michigan D League boys first team: Bear Lake — Mason Sinke, Kaden Forward. Mason County Eastern — Nathan Wing, Alex Tyndall. Pentwater — Abe VanDuinen, Mitchel Daniels, Kaleb Brown.

All-Western Michigan D League boys second team: Mason County Eastern — Peter Hybza, Luke Niedzielski, Clay Shoup, Ron Hasenbank. Pentwater — Wyatt Roberts.

All-Western Michigan D League girls first team: Bear Lake — Natalie Brown, Jennifer Kmiecik. Brethren — Abby Kissling. Mason County Eastern — Lucy Shoup, Lauren Niedzielski, Olivia Wing. Pentwater — Anna VanDuinen.

All-Western Michigan D League girls second team: Big Rapids Crossroads — Jackie Cole, Kaitlin Buys. Mason County Eastern — Elena Hopkins, Chloe Ninon Treguier. Pentwater — Isabel Lopez.