HUDSONVILLE — Mason County Eastern’s track program brought home eight all-state medals, including two by Corinna Hernandez, from the MHSAA Division 4 state track and field meet Saturday at Baldwin Middle School in Hudsonville.
“There’s no being disappointed in what happened (Saturday),” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “I was extremely pleased with every person there.”
Senior Corinna Hernandez was the state runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 11 inches. She was also fourth in the discus with a throw of 117-5.
“For my last year, it’s OK,” she said after receiving both of her medals. “It kind of got me at discus… I wish I had a sophomore year.
“I was kind of happy with the second. The fourth, I felt I could have been better in discus.”
Senior Hillary Howe was in a three-way tie for seventh in the pole vault — her first season performing in the event. She cleared 8 feet at the state meet and battled freshman Payton Haynes for the school record throughout 2022.
“Hillary for pole vaulting for only a month. That’s crazy. She would have cleared the next height, but hit it with her elbow. For a month of training, that just blows my mind. Incredible.”
Howe previously reached the state meet in the high jump, but a little bit of fun at practice started to pave the way for the return to state.
“I was messing around in practice. I looked at Ben and said, ‘The last non-important meet before regionals, can I pole vault?’ He said, ‘You can pole vault at any meet if you really want to,’” Howe recalled. “I said, ‘All right, put me in it.’
“He put me in it, and I started winning.”
Howe was appreciative of the support she’s received in her career at Eastern.
“They just want to see you do your best every time. They don’t care what it is, they just want to see you do your best,” she said.
The boys 3,200-meter relay team ran to seventh place to earn a medal.
“That’s the fasted (3,200-meter relay) since my boy (Ben) was running in ‘05. That’s the fastest time since then. It was a good day,” coach Ben Knizacky said.
The time turned in by freshman Alex Tyndall, senior Eli Shoup, junior Nathan Wing and sophomore Dakota Matzen was 8:33.48. It was a little more than school record of 8:23.20.
Sophomore Olivia Wing finished eighth in the girls 300-meter hurdles, earning a medal. Wing was 16th in the preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.81.
The girls 1,600-meter relay team finished ninth with the team of freshmen Haynes, Isabella Gulembo and Lucy Shoup with Wing with a time of 4:36.19.
Shoup was ninth in the 800 with a time of 2:27.34. Gulembo ran a 400 with a 1:09.75 to finished with 18th.
Mason County Eastern’s 1,600-meter relay team of finished 16th with a time of 3:42.66 as Wing, Matzen, senior Trevor Stimes and Eli Shoup combined to run for the Cardinals.
Shoup was 19th in the 300 hurdles (43.56). Matzen was 23rd in the 400 (54.77).
“Losing some really reliable seniors, not only the ones that where there but the ones that were home,” Knizacky said. “We had a lot of seniors running.”
Pentwater junior Jocelyn Richison ran to a 20th place finish in the 100-meter preliminaries with a time of 13.90. She also ran with juniors Madelyn Green, Grace Stoneman and sophomore Emily Schwarz to take 21st in the 400-meter relay with a time of 56.87. Schwarz was tied for 16th in the high jump with 4-7.
Falcons senior Jack Stoneman threw for 37-4 in the shot put to finish 23rd. Junior Lane Rood took 20th in the 400 with a time of 54.09. Sophomore Abe VanDuinan was 11th with a time of 4:42.40. Sophomore Mitchel Daniels was 18th with a time of 10:35.36.
“We did a phenomenal job. Bringing eight athletes here was awesome and just an accomplishment in and of itself,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “When you get to this level, nerves can play a big role in that. Lane ran a (personal record) in his 400, and Abie ran a PR in his 1,600. He missed the school record by just a little bit.”
VanDuinen was 0.40 seconds off of the 1,600 record of 4:42 by Joe Gebott in 1966, Fatura said.
Manistee Catholic eighth-grader Lauren Niedzielski took sixth with a time of 5:22.89.