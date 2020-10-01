Mason County Eastern boys and girls cross country teams each came home victorious in their final Western Michigan D League jamboree meet at Mesick.
The victories ensured at least a share of the league championship for both teams. In two weeks, in Marion, the league will have its championship race for the other half of the title.
The boys were led by Nate Wing and Eli Shoup with second- and fourth-place finishes, while Henry Hybza and Mateo Barnett each had top 10 finishes coming in sixth and eighth, respectively. Neal Stewart rounded out the top five with an 11th place finish.
The Pentwater boys were led by Abie VanDuinen in 10th place, with Jordan Bayles and James Davis finishing in 22nd and 23rd each.
“Shane Roberts set a new season personal record with a time of 26:49. Setting new personal records were Zach Schwarz and Jack Roberts,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Jack took almost 2½ minutes off his previous personal record.”
Olivia Wang led the Cardinal girls team with a third place finish, followed by Sydney Gage, Amelia Malburg and Kennady Tyler, who came in right after each other in 10th, 11th and 12th place.
The Falcon girls team was led by Emily Schwartz, finishing in 22nd place.
“This is a season best for (Schwartz),” Fatura said. “Ireland Breitner set a new personal record and displayed great leadership by looking out for her teammate. I am so proud of the entire team. We have been working hard, and I love seeing so many improvements.”
WMD Boys Results: Mason County Eastern 26, Bear Lake-Onekama 50, Mesick 72, Pentwater 93.
Mason County Eastern Boys: 2-Nate Wing, 18:06. 4-Eli Shoup, 18:28. 6-Henry Hybza, 19:05. 8-Mateo Barnett, 19:12. 11-Neal Stewart, 19:56. 13-Clay Shoup, 20:22. 14-Raul Hernandez, 20:33. 18-Peter Hybza, 20:59. 26-Daniel Wolf, 23:08. 29-Keeton Capling, 23:49. 31-Brody Hays, 25:13.
Pentwater Boys: 10-Abie VanDuinen, 19:37. 22-Jordan Bales, 21:49. 23-James Davis, 22:03. 30-Mitchel Daniels, 25:09. 32-Shane Roberts, 26:49. 33-Jack Roberts, 28:32. 35-Zach Schwartz, 35:05.
WMD Girls Results: Mason County Eastern 43, Marion 57, Brethren 57, Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 59.
Mason County Eastern Girls: 3-Olivia Wang, 22:09. 10-Sydney Gage, 25:50. 11-Amelia Malburg, 25:54. 12-Kennady Tyler, 26:04. 31-Abby Hays, 37:50.
Pentwater Girls: 22-Emily Schwartz, 28:44. 29-Ireland Breitner, 34:20. 30-Abby Hughes, 34:30.