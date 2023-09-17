EVART — Mason County Eastern’s cross country teams won the small school division of the Evart Invitational Saturday.
“I'm excited about the boys being first," said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. "Saturday was the first day we had all the boys. Alex (Tyndall) ran well, and granted he’s not (100%). All our top five boys were within 57 seconds (of each). I’m really excited about their tight, tight fit, tight finishes," he said.
"We had two freshmen girls that ran really well," Knizacky said. "Bryana Hasenbank was my No. 5 (Saturday). She put in her (personal record) for the year. She slipped in front of the other girls and was our No. 5. I was pretty happy with her."
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 38, Gaylord North Trails 45, Stanton Butternut Homeschool 82, Leland 111, Mesick 116, Mount Pleasant Central Michigan Homeschool 137
Mason County Eastern boys: 6-Alex Tyndall, 18:00.95. 7-Luke Niedzielski, 18:31.19. 9-Peter Hybza, 18:45.24. 10-Milo Shoup, 18:45.72. 11-Henry Malburg, 18:57.18. 17-Greyson Hoeflinger, 19:28.80. 22-Ron Hasenbank, 19:58.97. 24-Clay Shoup, 20:10.50. 32-Afton Shoup, 20:38.59. 38-Devin Swihart, 21:25.33. 44-Daniel Bothwell, 22:23.26. 54-Riley Sturgeon, 24:58.42. 59-Trent Hawke, 26:02.71. 62-Aaron Drake, 26:53.51.
Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 48, Vestaburg 58, Leland 59, Gaylord North Trails 82, Fulton 98
Mason County Eastern girls: 3-Lauren Niedzielski, 22:08.19. 8-Lucy Shoup, 23:17.42. 9-Addison Malburg, 23:36.34. 14-Olivia Wing, 24:31.81. 22-Bryanna Hasenbank, 27:50.64. 24-Elena Hopkins, 28:20.98. 26-Isabella Gulembo, 28:40.65. 32-Kennady Tyler, 30:36.70.