CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s boys and girls cross country teams swept the top honors at the second Western Michigan D League jamboree hosted by the Cardinals Wednesday afternoon in Custer.
The Eastern boys were led by Nate Wing, who finished first overall. Teammate Eli Shoup was second. In all, the Cardinals saw six of their runners finish 10th or better.
The girls team at Eastern was led by Lucy Shoup, and like the boys, the girls had a 1-2 finish overall with Olivia Wing taking second. Four of Eastern’s runners finished seventh or better.
“We tried grouping a little tighter today,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky of his teams. “I was happy with Elizabeth (Logan). She moved up the ladder a little bit more. Lucy (Shoup) was happy. That was her best time of the year.”
Pentwater’s cross country teams also showed a lot of improvement on Eastern’s course. Falcons coach Erika Fatura said six of her 10 varsity runners had a personal record.
“Crushed their PRs. Two were season-best (times),” Fatura said. “It was super, super fun. It was exciting. We did some speed work a couple of days ago, and we had a lot of good, positive energy with us. It was a great night.”
The Falcons finished second to Eastern in both team races. Abe VanDuinen led the boys team with Anna VanDuinen leading the girls.
Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 20, Pentwater 46, Marion 68
Mason County Eastern: 1-Nate Wing, 17:46. 2-Eli Shoup, 17:56. 6-Clay Shoup, 19:46. 8-Peter Hybza, 20:26. 9-Keeton Capling, 20:28. 10-Dakota Matzen, 20:39. 13-Ron Hasenbank, 21:48. 14-Trevor Stimes, 22:21. 16-Henry Malburg, 22:35.
Pentwater: 5-Abe VanDuinen, 19:03. 7-Mitchel Daniels, 19:51. 11-James Davis, 21:10. 18-Campbell Miller, 24:23. 19-Shane Roberts, 25:41.
Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 16, Pentwater 45
Mason County Eastern: 1-Lucy Shoup, 22:12. 2-Olivia Wing, 23:17. 4-Elizabeth Logan, 24:16. 7-Isabella Gulembo, 24:34. 11-Sydney Gage, 25:28. 15-Kirsten Bacon, 27:26. 16-Amelia Stewart, 27:38. 17-Amelia Malburg, 27:38.
Pentwater: 10-Anna VanDuinen, 25:25. 12-Emily Schwarz, 25:57. 22-Ireland Breitner, 30:56. 23-Evalena Jeruzal, 31:02. 25-Mackenna Hasil, 33:58.