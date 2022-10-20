BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern's cross country teams brought home four trophies Wednesday afternoon from the Western Michigan D League Championship Meet as the Cardinals won both the boys and girls title races and overall league championships.

The results of the races were not made official until Thursday.

"The boys ran well enough to win," said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. "I’m not really happy with the way that Pentwater snuck in-between. I’m afraid of what, (Pentwater's) Kaleb (Brown) and Mitchel (Daniels) got in front of my trio again. That adds a lot of points."

The Cardinals won, though, without having Luke Niedzielski available as he continues to nurse an injury.

"I am super proud," said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. "The boys team came in second place behind (Eastern), 44-31. Kudos to Custer, they have a strong team. Congratulations to them. Our team is excited to be within reach of Custer.

"We are driven going in to regionals, to get the team to qualify for state. The last time we did that was 1999."

Eastern's girls were led by a 1-2-3 finish.

"The girls on the other side, they pretty much dominated. We went 1-2-3 with Lucy (Shoup), Lauren (Niedzielski) and Olivia (Wing)," Knizacky said.

Fatura was also pleased with her team.

"I am proud of the team and how they work together and support each other," she said.

Both schools return to the course Saturday when they compete in the Michigan Class D Cross Country Championship races in Shepherd and hosted by the state coaches association.

"I like going to Shepherd ahead of regionals because it takes that big-meet fear out of everybody," Knizacky said.

Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 33, Pentwater 41, Bear Lake-Onekama 56

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing, 17:04. 5-Alex Tyndall, 18:07. 8-Peter Hybza, 18:16. 9-Luke Niedzielski, 18:51. 10-Clay Shoup, 189:14. 12-Ron Hasenbank, 19:52. 13-Henry Malburg, 20:03.

Pentwater boys: 3-Abe VanDuinen, 17:39. 6-Mitchel Daniels, 18:09. 7-Kaleb Brown, 18:15. 11-Wyatt Roberts, 19:27. 15-James Davis, 20:25. 18-Ben Merten, 21:08. 22-Bode Powell, 22:07. 23-Logan Fatura, 22:42.

Girls team results: Mason County Eastern 22, Bear Lake-Onekama 49, Pentwater 57.

Mason County Eastern girls: 1-Lucy Shoup, 20:49. 2-Lauren Niedzielski, 21:41. 3-Olivia Wing, 21:48. 8-Elena Hopkins, 24:08. 11-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 24:23. 14-Angela Ramiro-Puebla, 25:07. 25-Grace Kidd, 28:20. 26-Isabella Gulembo, 28:38.

Pentwater girls: 5-Anna VanDuinen, 22:27. 9-Isabel Lopez, 24:11. 19-Lauren Davis, 25:52. 22-Evalena Jeruzal, 27:25. 28-Ireland Breitner, 29:56.