BALDWIN — Mason County Eastern’s volleyball team scored a Western Michigan D League victory at Baldwin Thursday night, 16-25, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 15-11.

“These girls played their hears out and stayed true to how they played their sets,” said Eastern coach Hilary Wright.

The Cardinals return to action Saturday when they travel to Brethren for a tournament.

Eastern’s individual statistics:

Taylor Campbell: 4 aces, 7 digs, 1 assist

Lilly Basden: 2 attacks, 26 digs

Deanna Codman: 5 aces; 16 attacks, 7 kills; 1 block; 31 digs, 5 assists

Mackenzie Wright: 4 attacks, 3 kills; 12 digs; 5 assists

Janessa Alvesteffer: 3 aces, 11 kills, 4 blocks, 21 digs, 3 assists

Avery Crawford: 1 ace, 7 kills, 2 digs

Adriana Bosley: 1 ace; 5 attacks, 1 kill; 15 digs; 29 assists.

In the junior varsity game, the Cardinals won, 25-4, 25-7. Ashley Willoughby served 13 aces and she had a kill. Maria King had two aces and two digs. Maria Pancho Gomez had two aces and a dig. Faith Troost had two digs. Maria Gomez Jimenez had an ace. Malu Manthanher had seven aces and a kill.