CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s volleyball team dropped a three-set match to Manistee Catholic Western Michigan D League play Monday in Custer, 34-36, 17-25, 19-25.
Eastern’s individual statistics:
Taylor Campbell: 1 ace, 2 digs
Lilly Basden: 1 ace, 1 attack, 10 digs
Deanna Codman: 1 ace; 6 attacks, 1 kill; 4 digs
Mackenzie Wright: 1 ace, 4 attacks, 4 digs
Malu Montanher: 4 digs
Ashley Willoughby: 5 attacks
Janessa Alvesteffer: 5 aces; 4 attacks, 1 kill; 1 block; 3 digs
Avery Crawford: 5 attacks, 1 kill; 1 dig
Adriana Bosley: 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs
Boys soccer
Hart 6, Muskegon 0
MUSKEGON — Hart’s boys soccer team shut out Muskegon, 6-0, in a non-conference match Monday evening in Muskegon.
Guillermo Ortega scored two first-half goals, one on a penalty kick. Ortega scored a second-half goal to complete the hat trick. Aidan Cruz assisted on Ortega’s third goal, giving him 13 so far for the season and a new Hart school record.
Tony Rayo, though, tied Ortega later in the second half on a throw-in that Ortega scored for goal No. 4.
Tyler Larios-Mendez scored and JJ Bizon scored the final goal for the Pirates (11-6-2).
Hart starts MHSAA Division 3 boys soccer district play at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, against Newaygo in Hart.