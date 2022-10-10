CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s volleyball team dropped a three-set match to Manistee Catholic Western Michigan D League play Monday in Custer, 34-36, 17-25, 19-25.

Eastern’s individual statistics:

Taylor Campbell: 1 ace, 2 digs

Lilly Basden: 1 ace, 1 attack, 10 digs

Deanna Codman: 1 ace; 6 attacks, 1 kill; 4 digs

Mackenzie Wright: 1 ace, 4 attacks, 4 digs

Malu Montanher: 4 digs

Ashley Willoughby: 5 attacks

Janessa Alvesteffer: 5 aces; 4 attacks, 1 kill; 1 block; 3 digs

Avery Crawford: 5 attacks, 1 kill; 1 dig

Adriana Bosley: 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs

Boys soccer

Hart 6, Muskegon 0

MUSKEGON — Hart’s boys soccer team shut out Muskegon, 6-0, in a non-conference match Monday evening in Muskegon.

Guillermo Ortega scored two first-half goals, one on a penalty kick. Ortega scored a second-half goal to complete the hat trick. Aidan Cruz assisted on Ortega’s third goal, giving him 13 so far for the season and a new Hart school record.

Tony Rayo, though, tied Ortega later in the second half on a throw-in that Ortega scored for goal No. 4.

Tyler Larios-Mendez scored and JJ Bizon scored the final goal for the Pirates (11-6-2).

Hart starts MHSAA Division 3 boys soccer district play at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, against Newaygo in Hart.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos