CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s volleyball team dropped a three-set match to Manistee Catholic Western Michigan D League play Monday in Custer, 34-36, 17-25, 19-25.

Eastern’s individual statistics:

Taylor Campbell: 1 ace, 2 digs

Lilly Basden: 1 ace, 1 attack, 10 digs

Deanna Codman: 1 ace; 6 attacks, 1 kill; 4 digs

Mackenzie Wright: 1 ace, 4 attacks, 4 digs

Malu Montanher: 4 digs

Ashley Willoughby: 5 attacks

Janessa Alvesteffer: 5 aces; 4 attacks, 1 kill; 1 block; 3 digs

Avery Crawford: 5 attacks, 1 kill; 1 dig

Adriana Bosley: 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs

Boys soccer

Hart 6, Muskegon 0

MUSKEGON — Hart’s boys soccer team shut out Muskegon, 6-0, in a non-conference match Monday evening in Muskegon.

Guillermo Ortega scored two first-half goals, one on a penalty kick. Ortega scored a second-half goal to complete the hat trick. Aidan Cruz assisted on Ortega’s third goal, giving him 13 so far for the season and a new Hart school record.

Tony Rayo, though, tied Ortega later in the second half on a throw-in that Ortega scored for goal No. 4.

Tyler Larios-Mendez scored and JJ Bizon scored the final goal for the Pirates (11-6-2).

Hart starts MHSAA Division 3 boys soccer district play at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, against Newaygo in Hart.