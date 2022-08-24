HESPERIA — Mason County Eastern’s boys and girls cross country teams opened the 2022 season by winning Hesperia’s Baker-Woods Invitational Wednesday.
Pentwater ran at the meet, too, with the girls team running as runner-up to the Cardinals in the smaller school division.
Full results of the meet were not available at presstime.
“The kids did well. Obviously, Nate and Lucy did well,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “They both got first place in our division. They both ran over a minute faster than they did last year at this race. Running at Hesperia can be a little tricky because it’s a tough course.
“Our freshman, Elena (Hopkins), did well. She started out strong,” Knizacky said.
He said his team had a good first outing for the day.
“Everybody ran strong. Both squads got first place, but there wasn’t that many teams in our division.”
Knizacky wasn’t the only coach who was happy with the start to the season.
“We had a great first meet. All of our kids medaled, and they gave medals for the first 25 in each division,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Baker Woods is a super-tough course. A lot of my athletes were running, and they were hearing from other runners about how it’s the worst thing ever. But they all got it done.”
Fatura said her runners that returned for this season improved their times by a minute or two over last year’s times.
“It was fun for them to get the season to start that way and try to do something really hard,” she said.
Both schools’ teams will head to Benzonia to run at Benzie Central’s Pete Moss Invitational Friday.