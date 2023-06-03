HUDSONVILLE — Mason County Eastern’s Peyton Haynes earned All-State honors in two of the three events she completed in at the MHSAA Division 4 track and field regional hosted at Baldwin Middle School in Hudsonville.
Haynes set a new school record in the pole vault with clearing 10 feet, and she was the state runner-up to Deckerville’s Rebecca Moeller. She was All-State in the event.
Haynes took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.85 seconds, good for All-State honors.
She also finished in 15th place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.66 seconds.
Manistee Catholic’s Lauren Niedzielski finished seventh in the 400 with a time of 1:01.83, earning All-State honors also.
Pentwater’s Emily Schwarz was 10th in the high jump with a height of 5 feet.
In the boys races, Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen took sixth with a time of 4:29.57, earning All-State honors. VanDuinen also ran with Kaleb Brown, Eli Powers and Lane Rood to take eighth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:37.94.
The Cardinals’ boys 3,200 relay team of Nate Wing, Alex Tyndall, Noah O’Conner and Dakota Matzen finished in ninth place, just 2.45 seconds behind the eighth-place and final All-State team from Harbor Springs.
Tyndall had another near-miss for All-State honors as he finished in ninth with a time of 4:32.05, just 0.84 seconds behind eighth-place finisher Christopher Russelburg of Allen Park Cabrini.
Wing ran to a 21st place finish with a time of 2:16.24 in the 800.
Mason County Eastern’s Jude Mickevich threw for 116 feet, 6 inches in the discus.
Brown was 12th with a time of 53.48 seconds in the 400.
Manistee Catholic’s Nick Sturgeon ran to a time of 46.41 seconds in the 300 hurdles.