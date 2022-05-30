MOUNT PLEASANT — Mason County Eastern’s Payton Haynes and Corinna Hernandez each won events Saturday at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association’s Division 4 team state track meet Saturday in Mount Pleasant
Eastern’s girls track team finished sixth out of 12 teams at the meet. The boys team was ninth out of 10 teams.
The girls state championship was won by Athens with Hillsdale Academy second. The boys state title was won by White Cloud and Hillsdale Academy took second.
The back and forth for the school record in the pole vault went to Payton Haynes as she cleared 8 feet, 5 inches — also winning the event at the meet. Haynes set the new school record that she and teammate Hillary Howe were setting this season. Howe finished in a tie for second with 8-0 with Coleman’s Maddy Miller.
Corinna Hernandez won the shot put title with a throw of 36 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Her throw was nearly 1 1/2 feet better than the runner-up, Ugochi Ike of Royal Oak Shrine. Hernandez was the runner-up in the discus with a throw of 113-10.
Lucy Shoup was the runner-up in the 3,200-meter run, finishing with a time of 13:07.87. Shoup also took third in the 1,600 (5:45.35) and fourth in the 800 (2:37.24).
Olivia Wing took third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.42) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (53.06).
Isabella Gulembo was seventh in the 400 (1:07.33) and Wing was eighth (1:07.87).
Wing, Gulembo, Haynes and Shoup ran to sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:44.49). Miriam Manier, Kaden Robinson, Alexus Brummett, Deanna Codman ran to ninth in the 400 relay (59.94).
The Cardinals’ boys team was led by Nate Wing was fourth in the 3,200 (11:02.86). Wing ran with Dakota Matzen, Henry Malburg and Alex Tyndall to finish third in the 3,200 relay (8:46.03). Wing teamed with Matzen, Trevor Stimes and Eli Shoup to take fifth in the 1,600 relay (3:51.45).
Shoup finished seventh in the 1,600 (4:59.45) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (44.83).
Stimes ran to a ninth place in the 400 (56.53).
Stimes ran with David Nash, Jude Mickevich and Ron Hasenbank in the 400 relay and took ninth (52.53). Nash, Stimes and Hasenbank ran with Noah O’Conner in the 800 relay and finished ninth (1:45.36).
Boys team results: White Cloud 966, Hillsdale Academy 924.5, Petersburg-Summerfield 871.5, Morrice 752, Unionville-Sebewaing 659, Reading 649, Morenci 574, Ubly 562, Mason County Eastern 479, Kalamazoo Hackett 430
Girls team results: Athens 1073.5, Hillsdale Academy 1000.5, White Cloud 854.5, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 820, Marcellus 806.5, Morenci 741.5, Gobles 711.5, Royal Oak Shrine 624, Coleman 596, Marlette 470.5, Petersburg-Summerfield 29