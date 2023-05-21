BRETHREN — Several area athletes punched their tickets to the MHSAA Division 4 state finals coming up on June 3 with their performances at the regional Saturday in Brethren.
On a day that started out dark and gloomy and finished under bright sunny skies Pentwater’s boys team, which had just nine athletes competing, took second behind regional champion Wyoming Potter’s House, 182-79.
Mason County Eastern’s girls were third behind Potter’s House and Brethren. Potter’s House won the title with 143.5, Brethren finished second with 109 and MCE scored 91.
“I’m really proud of their (the girls) finish,” Cardinals coach Ben Knizacky said. “Knowing that Potter’s House (which is moving up to Division 3 next year) was here, we didn’t really go all out.
“We just did individuals. Usually, I have my girls run three, and some of them four events. We cut that down today just because we couldn’t compete.”
Sophomore Payton Haynes was a regional champion in three events for the Cardinals girls, the 100-meter hurdles (17.13), 300 hurdles (51.19) and the pole vault (9 feet).
Another Cardinal sophomore, Alex Tyndall won a regional title in the 3,200 (9:55.7) and finished second in the 1,600 (4:30.77).
Qualifying for the boys were Nate Wing with a second place in the 800-meter run (2:04.62), and the Cardinals’ 3,200 relay team of Wing, Tyndall, Noah O’Conner and Dakota Matzen was second (8:58.18).
Manistee Catholic brought five healthy boys who were eligible and the Sabers had six or seven girls able to compete, and both did well with the girls fifth (56) and the boys sixth (43).
“We held our own. We did exactly as I would expect,” said Sabers coach Gabe Wise. “We performed well from top to bottom.
“I’m proud of them. This was a rebuilding year. We’re exactly where we want to be in that kind of year.”
The Sabers are sending three athletes to the state finals. Senior Lee Pizana qualified in the pole vault where he was a regional champion for the boys (10-6) while freshman Lauren Niedzielski was meet champion in the 400 (1:02.28), and senior Nick Sturgeon finished second in the 300 hurdles (46.29).
Pentwater has six athletes going to state in two weeks, including a pair of regional champions.
“It was a great meet, especially for my boys team,” Falcons coach Erika Fatura said. “We were not expecting to come in second overall in the region.
“Potter’s House is a much bigger school. They have 35 on their roster, so quite a difference in size. It just speaks volumes to the talent of the boys we do have on the team.
“They worked really hard, and for the most part we all hit our goals (Saturday). We had a few disappointments along the way of people who just missed out, but we were happy to qualify six athletes in seven events.”
Earning regional titles for the Falcons were sophomores Kaleb Brown in the 400 (53.26) and Will Werkema-Grondsma in the long jump, a personal best 18-11 3/4).
Also qualifying for state were junior Abe VanDuinen in the 800 (third in 2:04.62), the 1,600 fourth (fourth 4:40.82) and he’s part of the 1,600 relay with Brown as well as seniors Eli Powers and Lane Rood.
On the girls’ side, junior Emily Schwarz was the Falcons’ only qualifier after she finished second in the high jump (4-8).
Despite the challenging conditions, the Falcons did record four personal bests. Werkema-Grondsma had another personal best in the high jump, the 400 relay team and freshman Logan Futura in the shot put.
Walkerville did not score in the girls race, and notched two points in the boys race.