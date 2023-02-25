WYOMING — Mason County Eastern’s Jude Mickevich qualified for the state bowling tournament by finishing in the top 10 of the MHSAA Division 4 individual regional hosted Saturday at Park Center Lakes in Wyoming.
Mickevich finished seventh with a score of 1,036. To qualify for the state tournament, bowlers have to finish 10th or better. Mickevich’s best game was his second one as he bowled a 224.
Lluc Segala Ribe finished 42nd with a 810. Following behind him was Darin Reister (715), Henry Malburg (653), Kevin Herrema (631) and Maxwell Smith (631).
Winning the regional championship was Baldwin’s Jake Cutler with a 1,227. Mickevich was 19 pins better than 10th place, Grant Gross of Saugatuck.
Miley Kessel was the Cardinals’ best girl bowler as she was 18th with a 762. Vada Malstrom (701) and Kaden Robinson (681) also bowled.
The girls regional championship was won by Morgan Brunner with a 1,099. The 10th place was a three-way tie between Ravenna’s Emma Herremans, Grandville Calvin Christian Ella Jenkins and Saugatuck’s Sophia DeGraaf. After a tiebreaker, Herremans and Jenkins advanced.