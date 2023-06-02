BRETHREN — Things looked grim. Mason County Eastern was down to its final three outs against Brethren in the second semifinal of the Division 4 district Friday in Brethren.
Few in the crowd honestly thought the Cardinals had much of a chance of mounting a 10-run rally and move on to the championship game to follow.
It’s said anything is possible, though, and the Cardinals almost pulled off a miracle finish, falling just five runs short in a 10-6 loss to end their season.
“The first three, four innings we just couldn’t get that big hit to drive them in, which could have changed the whole game,” said MCE coach Ward Stever.
“Zach Howe started on the mound and, honestly couldn’t have asked for anything better. For a team that has no seniors to lead, he’s our leader. He stepped up big today.”
Howe pitched his way out of a jam in the first inning when the Bobcats put runners (one was hit by a pitch) in scoring position at second and third with two out.
In the bottom half Howe worked his way on with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. But, as Stever eluded to, the Cardinals could not get the hit to knock him home.
Brethren finally broke through, scoring multiple runs in the next couple of innings and the Cardinals entered the bottom of the sixth with a 10-0 deficit in tow.
Aaron Drake ripped a double into the outfield and Keegan Nelson singled him home for the Cardinals’ first run of the game and avoid a shutout.
The Bobcats aided the Cardinal comeback by throwing the ball around a bit, resulting in Drake reaching base on an error. Howe singled.
Also getting base hits during the seventh inning rally were Ron Hasenbank, Clyton Logsden and Nelson and the Bobcats chipped in a number of throwing errors.
But the rally ended when the Bobcats’ freshman reliever fired a third strike past a Cardinal batter for the third and final out.
“That kept us going, and we stepped up big in the seventh inning but just ran out of time,” Stever said. “It’s a tough loss, but we can build from here on out
“We had two juniors (Howe and Clay Shoup) and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. So basically we played a full season with nine players, and no senior leadership.
“We have a good group of eighth graders coming up who are good ball players.”
Eastern finished the season 6-15.