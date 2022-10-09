MEARS — Mason County Eastern's Nate Wing and Lucy Shoup each ran to individual victories at the Pentwater Invitational Saturday at Golden Sands Golf Course in Mears, and the Cardinals' boys won the team title.

Wing ran to a 17:41.75 to win the race, running a new course record. He bested the mark set by Alex Enns of Hart in 2020. Enns' time was 17:49.

"That's no small feat, for sure," said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura.

Eastern had its next four boys grouped close together, finishing fourth through seventh and only 17.4 seconds between them.

Pentwater was led by Abe VanDuinen, who finished third. Mitchel Daniels was 12th.

McBain's girls edged the Cardinals by two points, but Shoup won the race. Lauren Niedzielski was third and Olivia Wing finished fifth.

Pentwater was led by Ana VanDuinen, who took 11th. Fatura said Isabel Lopez ran a personal-best time on the difficult course.

"Things went super well. Always stress and worry when you host things," said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. "I'm so thankful for my athletes and their families… and also Golden Sands because we took over their course."

Boys team results: Mason County Eastern 23, Grand Rapids Union 67, McBain 69, Pentwater 85, Hesperia 125

Mason County Eastern boys: 1-Nathan Wing, 17:41.75. 4-Luke Niedzielski, 19:12.56, 5-Alex Tyndall, 19:15.42. 6-Clay Shoup, 19:23.37. 7-Peter Hybza, 19:27.96. 14-Henry Malburg, 20:11.90. 15-Dakota Matzen, 20:22.13. 25-Ron Hasenbank, 21:25.73. 36-Mason Perski, 24:10.92.

Pentwater boys: 3-Abe VanDuinen, 18:36.72. 12-Mitchel Daniels, 20:07.01. 21-Wyatt Roberts, 20:54.74. 42-Logan Fatura, 26:00.13. 43-Bode Powell, 26:00.41.

Girls team results: McBain 40, Mason County Eastern 42, Grand Rapids Union 60, Pentwater 79

Mason County girls: 1-Lucy Shoup, 22:03.17. 3-Lauren Niedzielski, 22:38.51. 5-Olivia Wing, 23:57.43. 23-Elena Hopkins, 27:24.23. 24-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 27:31.18. 25-Angela Ramiro Puebla, 28:05.21. 29-Grace Kidd, 31:29.21. 32-Isabella Gulembo, 32:47.95.

Pentwater girls: 11-Ana VanDuinen, 24:30.75. 17-Isabel Lopez, 26:13.97. 21-Abby Hughes, 27:00.36. 26-Lauren Davis, 28:09.40. 31-Ireland Breitner, 31:42.64. 33-Evalena Jeruzal, 33:59.25.